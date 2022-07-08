The WWE is ramping up for their biggest event of the summer as SummerSlam approaches. The 2022 edition of the event will be the 35th in WWE history.

SummerSlam goes down in Nashville on July 30. It is one of WWE's biggest shows of the year and is likely to live up to that status once again as they have already planned several big matches, including a Last Man Standing match between undisputed champion Roman Reigns and longtime rival Brock Lesnar.

On Sept. 3, WWE brings a pay-per-view event back to the UK with Clash at the Castle from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2022 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2022 PPV schedule