WWE is globetrotting in 2023. WrestleMania 39 and Backlash are in the rearview mirror as the sports entertainment powerhouse continues to venture all around the world with marquee events.

An energized Backlash crowd made for a memorable night in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The promotion hopes for more of the same as it jets off to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions on May 27. A major selling point for the card is the crowning of a new world heavyweight champion. Triple H introduced the Raw-exclusive main event title to level out Roman Reigns' inactivity as undisputed WWE universal champion on SmackDown. A tournament is currently underway separated by Raw and SmackDown brackets. The finalists from each brand will compete at Night of Champions to crown the inaugural titleholder.

The company next heads to London on July 1 for Money in the Bank, WWE's first major London card since 2002. The company returns stateside for SummerSlam at Ford Field in Detroit on Aug. 5.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2023 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2023 PPV schedule