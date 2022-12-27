WWE is setting up for a big year of pay-per-view events in 2023. It all starts with one of the biggest events of the year when the Royal Rumble touches down in San Antonio on Jan. 28. The annual event will see two of WWE's signature matches, punching tickets to guaranteed world title shots at WrestleMania for one man and one woman.

WrestleMania 39 goes down just over two months after Royal Rumble. This year, WWE's flagship event will go down from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. As with the past few years, WrestleMania 39 will take place over two nights. The event will go down on April 1 and 2.

The only other confirmed pay-per-view event on the schedule is Elimination Chamber, which is set for Feb. 18 in Montreal.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2023 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2023 PPV schedule