WWE is globetrotting in 2023. WrestleMania 39, Backlash, Night of Champions and Money in the Bank are in the rearview mirror as the sports entertainment powerhouse returns stateside for a string of events.

There is a lot to dig into in the aftermath of Money in the Bank. Jey Uso dealt his cousin Roman Reigns his first pinfall loss in three and a half years, Cody Rhodes continued to build momentum and Seth Rollins further established the newly-minted world heavyweight championship.

Following visits to Puerto Rico, Jeddah and London, WWE returns to Detroit on Aug. 5 for SummerSlam. The event takes place at Ford Field and is considered one of WWE's "Big Five" events along with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Money in the Bank. Two additional events have been announced in the U.S. later this year.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2023 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2023 PPV schedule