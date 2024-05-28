WWE has a King and Queen for the first time in three years. Gunther and Nia Jax won their respective tournaments at the King and Queen of the Ring event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. WWE's new royalty will carry that momentum to Clash at the Castle in June.

Gunther added King of the Ring to his growing list of accolades by running through a killer row of opponents: Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Jey Uso and Randy Orton. Jax also had an impressive run to Queenhood by beating Naomi, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Lyra Valkyrie. During the Jeddah pay-per-view, WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque announced a big match for Clash at the Castle. World heavyweight champion Damian Priest will defend his title against Drew McIntyre in the latter's Scotland homecoming.

WWE is well into a six-country pay-per-view run across six different countries. It started with Backlash in France and followed with King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah. Once Clash at the Castle concludes, superstars jet to Toronto for Money in the Bank in July. August features the last two legs of the global tour with SummerSlam in Cleveland and Bash in Berlin. WWE has yet to announce major shows for September or October, but the promotion returns to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel in Riyadh.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2024 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2024 PPV schedule