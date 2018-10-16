WWE SmackDown 1000 results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, returns, highlights

We began the year celebrating Monday Night Raw and its 25th anniversary, and as we inch closer toward the close of 2018, it's time to celebrate a milestone for the SmackDown brand. Tuesday night in Washington, D.C., SmackDown 1,000 airs live from the Capital One Arena as we recognize the show that began airing in 1999 reaching an amazing 1,000th episode. With plenty of returns slated for the show coupled with how hot the blue brand has been as of late on a weekly basis, we're surely in store for a memorable night during the SmackDown 1,000 festivities on Tuesday.

The following superstars have been announced as making a return on Tuesday: Rey Mysterio Jr., The Undertaker, Evolution, Kane, Edge, Mark Henry, Teddy Long, Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Vickie Guerrero, James Ellsworth.

WWE SmackDown 1,000 results, grades

WWE SmackDown 1,000 live recap, highlights

