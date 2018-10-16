WWE SmackDown 1000 results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, returns, highlights
Live results, analysis, grades and highlights from the 1,000th episode of WWE SmackDown
We began the year celebrating Monday Night Raw and its 25th anniversary, and as we inch closer toward the close of 2018, it's time to celebrate a milestone for the SmackDown brand. Tuesday night in Washington, D.C., SmackDown 1,000 airs live from the Capital One Arena as we recognize the show that began airing in 1999 reaching an amazing 1,000th episode. With plenty of returns slated for the show coupled with how hot the blue brand has been as of late on a weekly basis, we're surely in store for a memorable night during the SmackDown 1,000 festivities on Tuesday.
The following superstars have been announced as making a return on Tuesday: Rey Mysterio Jr., The Undertaker, Evolution, Kane, Edge, Mark Henry, Teddy Long, Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Vickie Guerrero, James Ellsworth.
WWE SmackDown 1,000 results, grades
These will be provided as SmackDown 1,000 airs live on Tuesday night.
WWE SmackDown 1,000 live recap, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates or want to refresh the detailed results and grades updating throughout the show below the application, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
SmackDown 1000 returns, viewing info
All the info you need to catch the historic 1,000th episode of SmackDown on Tuesday night
-
WWE Crown Jewel, World Cup matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of the first-ever WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia
-
Philly boos WWE star who attacks Gritty
Don't ever go after Gritty
-
Raw recap: Rousey shines on the mic
Rousey cut what was likely her best WWE promo on Monday night against the Bellas
-
2018 WWE Evolution matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of the historic Evolution event taking place in Uniondale,...
-
WWE reportedly sets Crown Jewel backup
The event planned for Nov. 2 in Saudi Arabia could be in jeopardy