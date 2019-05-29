WWE SmackDown Live results, recap, grades: 24/7 championship chaos, Kofi Kingston keeps rolling

One night after Raw put out yet another disappointing showing on a holiday and on the heels of potential mainstream competition making its presence felt, SmackDown Live was again a more enjoyable watch ... though not much disparity existed as is usually the case when it comes to comparing your normal Monday and Tuesday night viewing habits.

In recent weeks, the focus of SmackDown has centered around the incredible run of WWE champion Kofi Kingston, who once again kept his momentum rolling. But Tuesday night's edition was primarily geared toward latest authority angle featuring Roman Reigns colliding with Shane McMahon, who's been flanked by some new muscle recently in the form of Drew McIntyre and Elias -- with some 24/7 championship chaos thrown into the main event mix.

Let's now have a look at everything that went down on Tuesday's edition of SmackDown.

24/7 title gets some main event shine

Tuesday night was dubbed "Shane McMahon Appreciation Night" prior to the show beginning. McMahon, with the "Best in the World" trophy at ringside, cut a promo in the ring with Drew McIntyre and Elias alongside him saying that he returned to WWE to help run the family business. He claimed he wanted to see smiles on everyone's faces before cutting to a hype video of ... himself. McMahon said that it was an educational video for Roman Reigns, and he warned him not to bite the hand that feeds him. He threatened to beat some respect into him at Super ShowDown.

24/7 Championship -- R-Truth (c) def. Drake Maverick via pinfall to retain the title: Truth was being pursued by Drake Maverick and a referee through the crowd, and they eventually ended up in the ring as the segment was ongoing. After the successful title defense, Truth was attacked by McMahon, McIntyre and Elias.

24/7 Championship -- Elias def. R-Truth (c) via pinfall to win the title: Following Elias' first title win of his career in WWE, McMahon announced that Elias & McIntyre would take on Truth & Roman Reigns in the main event, and he was also suspending the 24/7 rule to protect Elias until the match concluded.

Roman Reigns & R-Truth def. Elias & Drew McIntyre via pinfall after Reigns put away Elias with the spear. After a moment of clarity by Reigns ...

24/7 Championship -- R-Truth def. Elias (c) via pinfall to win the title: With the match having reached its conclusion, McMahon and McIntyre hightailed it out of there, leaving Elias in agony in the ring. Reigns landed another spear and Truth made the cover to get his title back on the same night he lost it.

Shane McMahon as a heel is fine, I just haven't been particularly interested in Reigns feuding with him from the jump. The evil authority angle -- should WWE insist it even be utilized -- must be reserved to elevate a higher mid-card babyface for whom it sees a solid future, not the established top guy who could be doing some more meaningful work elsewhere. But the good news, at least for tonight, is R-Truth got a nice chance to shine on television in a main event slot after he's been absolutely killing it on social media as he's making the 24/7 title gimmick pretty entertaining in the process. That really was the bright spot in what was a rather down edition of SmackDown by its standards. Grade: C

What else happened on SmackDown?

Kofi Kingston def. Kevin Owens via pinfall in a non-title match after Trouble in Paradise. Dolph Ziggler was shown watching on a monitor backstage. With just days until his #WWETitle defense at #WWESSD, @TrueKofi looks to gain momentum (and air) against @FightOwensFight on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/iwVHJODNDN — WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2019

SmackDown tag team champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan cut a promo on the tag division being weak and the people's eating habits during Memorial Day weekend. Heavy Machinery interrupted to challenge them, and while Bryan accepted on the behalf of the champs, he said the match will take place at a later date and not in front of the unworthy Oklahoma crowd.

after interference from Sonya Deville led to a roll-up win Aleister Black cut a pre-taped promo begging someone to pick a fight with him, not the other way around

begging someone to pick a fight with him, not the other way around Bayley def. Lacey Evans via pinfall. Afterwards, Evans attacked Charlotte Flair for botching interference near the end of the bout but Flair laid her out with a kick to the face. It's a whole night of teachable moments for Lacey: Never underestimate @itsBayleyWWE... and turn your back on @MsCharlotteWWE at your own risk! pic.twitter.com/KuwIFkZ5HH — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 29, 2019