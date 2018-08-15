WWE SmackDown Live results, recap, grades: Samoa Joe plays mind games, Miz-Bryan ignites

The final episode of SmackDown Live before the self-branded "biggest party of the summer" felt more like a dress rehearsal on Tuesday than a go-home spectacular. While WWE's intentions were certainly in the right place and much of the material decidedly well-written, SmackDown's go-home show ahead of Sunday's SummerSlam card in Brooklyn, New York, failed to strike the same high notes that the blue brand had seemed to consistently reach in recent weeks.

Something about the two-hour episode felt a bit too safe and neutral, safe for possibly Samoa Joe's final statement in the show's closing segment to hype up his WWE championship bout against AJ Styles. But overall, WWE kept the pressure instead on Sunday for the real fireworks to be delivered in a 13-match card which features depth and no shortage of big names.

Samoa Joe plays one more mind game

SmackDown general manager Paige warned both Samoa Joe and AJ Styles in separate backstage conversations that they must stay professional on Tuesday in order to not jeopardize her main event on SmackDown. Joe countered by referencing his killer instinct and unpredictability. He also said he "will continue to do whatever I damn well please, whenever I damn well want to." Styles, meanwhile, simply said he made a promise to his wife that he intends on keeping.

Styles closed the show by delivering an in-ring promo about the lessons he has learned over 20 years in the ring and how hard it is to hold onto the WWE championship due to the pressure it adds. Styles then gave the "mastermind" Joe credit for hitting his pressure points by physically attacking him and calling him a failure as a husband and father. Just as Styles referenced the promise he made to his wife not to lose his cool, out came Samoa Joe with a letter he thought Styles needed to hear.

Claiming it was written by a member of the WWE universe, Joe shared how his comments on Styles and his family had made the fan physically ill "not because they were wrong but because they were true." He continued that the fan used to be the biggest Styles fan in the world until it became clear that Styles never wanted children or a wife. The letter closed by saying, "At SummerSlam, I pray that you win so AJ can know the feeling of losing the thing he loves most because I lost him a long time ago. My sincerest gratitude, Wendy Styles." The show ended with Joe walking away with a smile as Styles shook his head.

Such a brilliantly written segment was received as a bit of a mixed bag, largely because the constant warnings from Paige throughout the night made the idea of physical violence to close the show seem automatic. While everything from Joe's delivery to the idea of saving the reveal that the letter was written by Styles' wife was strong, the way the show ended so abruptly only mixed with Styles' lukewarm response to take away from how much of a burn that segment was designed to be for Styles. The dastardly nature of Joe's psychological attack on Styles was so good, it demanded a much more physical (or even angrier) response. Instead, it fell a bit flat. Grade: B-





Miz-Daniel Bryan feud featured in packages

Separated into three parts that were interspersed throughout the episode, WWE recapped the long history of beef between Miz and Bryan which dates back to the prehistoric days of NXT when Miz served as the rookie Bryan's mentor. Commentary from both superstars played in between, with the first video focused on Miz's belief that Bryan was never willing to listen to him, which led to his 0-10 record in NXT and early cut. "He just didn't have the talent," The Miz surmised.

The second part focused on Bryan's initial rise to the championship and superstar level, which he admitted was fueled by a style he thought would eventually catch up to him. The Miz blamed Bryan's fragile ego for taking on too much risk. After footage of their infamous 2016 argument on Talking Smack, Bryan countered The Miz's claims that he's a coward by saying he only "took the high road" and didn't fight back so he could keep a promise to Vince McMahon that he would finish his contract as SmackDown GM and didn't want to jeopardize getting fired. Bryan also shared his anger for having his moveset stolen by The Miz.

The third part focused on Bryan's emotional comeback before WrestleMania 34 in April and how Bryan's last move as SmackDown GM was to acquire The Miz in the Superstar Shakeup. "I have nothing to prove to Daniel Bryan, I have surpassed him in every possible way," The Miz said. "If Daniel Bryan wants to prove something to me, it's too late." He closed by saying his eight-year nightmare will be over at SummerSlam, where Bryan will have to admit that The Miz is better than him. Bryan admitted he has been surpassed in recent years by The Miz's celebrity but said he didn't come back for that. "I fought to come back because I love wrestling; that is my passion," Bryan said. "After all the crap there is only one thing left to do and that's get in the ring to finally shut you up."

Considering there's an argument to be made that this match should be held until WrestleMania because of how well is has been built over the last decade, something felt off about seeing such a long-awaited video package on SmackDown as opposed to at the pay-per-view. What it accomplished, despite such a gluttonous backlog of great footage, was making such a can't-miss feud somehow feel more ordinary than it should've been. While the commentary between video flashbacks from The Miz and Bryan were solid, it was hard to ignore how unspectacular they were. And for a feud this important, not having them in person on a go-home show to share final insults and punches came across as underwhelming. Grade: B

What else happened on SmackDown Live?

Carmella gets mouthy with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair: The SmackDown women's champion only joined her SummerSlam opponents in the ring because Paige made her and let her displeasure be known by telling them she is tired of their faces. Lynch admitted she's only human and doesn't want the "super-human" Flair to win on Sunday and Flair told Carmella she's "a diva living in a women's era." Carmella agreed and said she's proud of it before comparing her beauty and the curves of her body to that of Flair and Lynch. An annoyed Paige came out to book a match as a means to preview their triple threat title bout.

