WWE SmackDown results, grades: Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton punch tickets to Elimination Chamber matches
The first spots in the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches were filled on Friday
The big names were out in full force on Friday night. WWE SmackDown saw WWE champion Drew McIntyre, WWE women's champion Jade Cargill and the WWE women's tag team champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky all appear in various spots, not to mention women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan. While the stars were out, the biggest piece of business was moving closer to WrestleMania with a pair of qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber on Feb. 28.
Tiffany Stratton and Randy made good in their matches to earn their spot in the always dangerous chamber. Now, the focus shifts toward building out the rest of those two matches and a future WWE women's championship match next week.
CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Orton, Stratton earn spots in the Elimination Chamber
Tiffany Stratton def. Lash Legend and Chelsea Green via Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Green to qualify for Elimination Chamber. Stratton, who made her return at the Royal Rumble after a lengthy hiatus, put on a show on Friday night to keep alive hopes of a world title match at WrestleMania. The match had plenty of outside interference help with Alba Fyre assisting Green as much as she could and Nia Jax doing all she could for Legend. In the end, Stratton capitalized on the chaos and hit her finisher to secure her spot in the dangerous match at the end of the month.
Randy Orton def. Solo Sikoa and Aleister Black via RKO to qualify for Elimination Chamber. The trio put on a very physical match with all three gunning for that spot and a chance to headline WrestleMania. Orton was taken out early before scrambling back late. He delivered an RKO to Black, but Black went sputtering out of the ring. As he was getting his senses back, Sikoa was lining him up for a Samoan Spike. But Orton never turned around instead delivering a second RKO and scoring the pin on Sikoa.
A strong edition of SmackDown after a bit of a letdown at Raw. Everyone played their part in furthering some storylines, and teasing some future beefs. The "right" two people won in the qualifiers and now it's about making sure the next four entrances all fit to play their part. Grade: B+
What else happened on WWE SmackDown?
- Cody Rhodes blindsided WWE champion Drew McIntyre on his way to the ring. Rhodes was out for revenge after McIntyre helped eliminate him from the Royal Rumble. Rhodes then cut an intense promo, venting his frustrations with McIntyre, CM Punk, Roman Reigns and others before ending it by saying McIntyre won't make it to WrestleMania.
- RHIYO (Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky) (c) def. Giulia and Kiana James via pinfall with a lateral press from Rhea Ripley to retain the WWE women's tag team championship.
- Carmelo Hayes (c) def. The Miz with a Codebreaker to retain United States championship.
- Oba Femi def. Kit Wilson via Fall from Grace. The impromptu match came together after Wilson got on the mic and ran down all the entrants in the Royal Rumble. He then challenged any of them to come out and face him. Femi answered the call.
- Tama Tonga def. Shinsuke Nakamura via Cutthroat.
- Jade Cargill & Jordynne Grace def. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez via pinfall with a schoolboy pin from Grace on Rodriguez. Tensions flared after Morgan and Rodriguez came out to celebrate Morgan's Rumble win. As Morgan and Rodriguez were about to discuss Morgan tossing Rodriguez out of the Rumble match, Cargill made her entrance and began running down Morgan. Then Grace made her way to the ring to also challenge Cargill. The squabbling led general manager Nick Aldis to book the four in a tag team match. Afterwards, Aldis informed Cargill that she would defend her title against Grace next week.
-
1:05
BREAKING: Hulk Hogan Dies at 71
-
1:16
The Undertaker Says CM Punk, Paul Heyman and Randy Orton Deserve a Farewell Tour Like John Cena
-
1:40
St. Johns' Defense Shines In Upset Win Over UConn
-
1:15
Greatest team of all time? Fernando Mendoza says 2019 LSU best to ever do it
-
0:59
Scheffler Sounds Off After Bounce Back RD2 at WM Phoenix Open
-
0:35
Pete Prisco: 'This is the moment for Sam Darnold'
-
1:01
Bryant McFadden: 'All Eyes on The Status of Nick Emmanwori
-
1:01
Cause for concern: Luka Doncic leaves with injury in Lakers' win over Sixers | Highlights
-
1:08
Highlights: Warriors at Suns (2/5)
-
1:29
NCAAW Highlights: No. 5 LSU at No. 4 Texas (2/5)
-
0:41
CeeDee Lamb Pulls For George Pickens to Earn Bigger Deal
-
0:42
Super Bowl LX Pick To Win: Seahawks vs. Patriots
-
1:25
Super Bowl LX Who Has The Edge at Quarterback?
-
0:44
Super Bowl LX Expert Pick: Seahawks vs. Patriots, O/U 45.5