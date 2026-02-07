The big names were out in full force on Friday night. WWE SmackDown saw WWE champion Drew McIntyre, WWE women's champion Jade Cargill and the WWE women's tag team champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky all appear in various spots, not to mention women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan. While the stars were out, the biggest piece of business was moving closer to WrestleMania with a pair of qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber on Feb. 28.

Tiffany Stratton and Randy made good in their matches to earn their spot in the always dangerous chamber. Now, the focus shifts toward building out the rest of those two matches and a future WWE women's championship match next week.

CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Orton, Stratton earn spots in the Elimination Chamber

Tiffany Stratton def. Lash Legend and Chelsea Green via Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Green to qualify for Elimination Chamber. Stratton, who made her return at the Royal Rumble after a lengthy hiatus, put on a show on Friday night to keep alive hopes of a world title match at WrestleMania. The match had plenty of outside interference help with Alba Fyre assisting Green as much as she could and Nia Jax doing all she could for Legend. In the end, Stratton capitalized on the chaos and hit her finisher to secure her spot in the dangerous match at the end of the month.

Randy Orton def. Solo Sikoa and Aleister Black via RKO to qualify for Elimination Chamber. The trio put on a very physical match with all three gunning for that spot and a chance to headline WrestleMania. Orton was taken out early before scrambling back late. He delivered an RKO to Black, but Black went sputtering out of the ring. As he was getting his senses back, Sikoa was lining him up for a Samoan Spike. But Orton never turned around instead delivering a second RKO and scoring the pin on Sikoa.

A strong edition of SmackDown after a bit of a letdown at Raw. Everyone played their part in furthering some storylines, and teasing some future beefs. The "right" two people won in the qualifiers and now it's about making sure the next four entrances all fit to play their part. Grade: B+

What else happened on WWE SmackDown?