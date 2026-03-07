WWE SmackDown results, grades: Cody Rhodes beats Drew McIntyre for WWE title, earns WrestleMania 42 match

Cody Rhodes is headed to WrestleMania 42 at Drew McIntyre's expense. On WWE SmackDown, Rhodes took back the undisputed WWE title from McIntyre with a hand from Jacob Fatu. Rhodes will now meet Randy Orton in Las Vegas.

Fatu is a bad omen around the undisputed WWE title. In January, Fatu's surprise return inadvertently cost Rhodes the title in a Three Stages of Hell match. Fatu evened the score on Friday after playing a hand in McIntyre's downfall.

SmackDown also featured movement in other title scenes. Carmelo Hayes had an unexpected opponent for his United States championship open challenge. Plus, new contenders were crowned for the men's and women's WWE tag team titles.

CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Rhodes, Fatu spoil McIntyre's WrestleMania vision

Backstage, tensions reignited between Rhodes and Sami Zayn before the main event. Zayn highlighted the hypocrisy of Rhodes getting a title match after losing the Elimination Chamber. After all, Zayn didn't get a crack at McIntyre after losing an Elimination Chamber qualifier. In both cases, McIntyre interfered in the match. Rhodes lost his temper, accusing Zayn of angling for a title that Rhodes doesn't possess yet. Zayn brought down the temperature, wishing Rhodes luck in his conquest.

Zayn ran into Orton later in the evening. Zayn congratulated Orton on winning the Elimination Chamber, but questioned his methods. Zayn wondered how Orton, who considered Rhodes a good friend, could strike him down with an RKO while Rhodes was distracted by McIntyre. Orton argued that selfishness is sometimes necessary in this business. Orton was unsure whether it made him a bad person, but he knew it made him a 14-time world champion. Orton believed Zayn could finally break through as world champion if he only listened to the voices in his head.

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) def. Cody Rhodes via pinfall after hitting a Cross Rhodes. The intensity escalated down the stretch. It started with McIntyre powerbombing Rhodes through a table. Each man showed off by hitting the opponent with their own finisher. A misdirected disaster kick caught the referee. Rhodes hit McIntyre with a Cross Rhodes, but there was no referee to make the count. McIntyre recovered, catching Rhodes off guard with a Claymore. A second referee slid into the ring to make a deep two-count.

McIntyre had Rhodes in trouble, but decided to head-butt the referee. It would've drawn a disqualification had the referee been conscious. McIntyre grabbed a steel chair and reared it back. Before he could strike, Fatu snatched the chair away. Rhodes rolled up McIntyre off the distraction, with the first referee resuming duties, but McIntyre kicked out. McIntyre responded with a future shock DDT, but whiffed on the Claymore. Rhodes countered with a Cody cutter and Cross Rhodes to win the match.

On one hand, I like the idea of former Legacy members Rhodes and Orton headlining WrestleMania. On the other hand, it reduces McIntyre's title reign to that of a transitional champion. The most interesting part of the wider undisputed WWE title scene is Zayn's seemingly slow-burning heel turn. Grade: B

What else happened on WWE SmackDown?