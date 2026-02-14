WWE SmackDown live updates, results, grades as Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu battle in Elimination Chamber qualifier

Superstars who had their hopes crushed at the Royal Rumble have one last chance to fight for a world title match at WrestleMania 42. On WWE SmackDown, six superstars compete to qualify for the Elimination Chamber.

Many suspected that undisputed WWE champion Drew McIntyre would defend his title against Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania. That outcome seems less probable after Rhodes and Fatu were booked in the same Elimination Chamber qualifier with Sami Zayn. Among McIntyre's three chief rivals, only one will earn the chance to compete inside the steel structure with an undisputed WWE title shot hanging in the balance.

A women's Elimination Chamber match is also scheduled for Friday. Women's United States champion Giulia meets Alexa Bliss and Zelina Vega in a triple threat match.

Five matches are advertised ahead of this week's loaded SmackDown. Two titles are on the line in addition to the two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. WWE women's champion Jade Cargill meets arguably the only woman who can match her strength, former TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defend their WWE women's tag team titles against the formidable duo of Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from American Airlines Center in Dallas beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview