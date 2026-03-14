WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Randy Orton bloodies Cody Rhodes during WrestleMania 42 contract signing

Cody Rhodes got what he asked for. Ahead of their WrestleMania 42 match, Rhodes asked for Orton at his most dangerous. He wanted "The Legend Killer," The Legacy leader, the youngest world champion in WWE history. Orton obliged, shedding his friendly side in favor of his cold-blooded one.

Rhodes and Orton met in SmackDown's closing segment. The purpose: to sign their WrestleMania 42 contract. What started with normal pleasantries concluded in a bloody, brutal beatdown at Orton's hands.

SmackDown also featured the surprise return of The Bella Twins, making their first appearance since the Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famers inserted themselves into the WWE women's tag team title picture. Elsewhere, the feud between Jacob Fatu and former undisputed champion Drew McIntyre picked up steam.

CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

Orton gives in to the voices and betrays Rhodes

Rhodes took a trip down memory lane during the contract signing. He reflected on his first match in 2007 against Orton. Rhodes watched his mentor win the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania, wondering if he would one day achieve such heights. Orton confessed that he needed one last world title reign more than Rhodes understood. After winning the Elimination Chamber, Orton was supposed to have no conflicting feelings about prying the title from McIntyre's own hands. Instead, he had to take it from a dear friend. Rhodes encouraged Orton to put aside those feelings once the bell rang. Rhodes insisted that Orton should give in to the voices in his head at WrestleMania.

Orton accepted the offer sooner than Rhodes had intended. Orton smashed Rhodes' face into the table, kicked him in the groin and threw him outside the ring. Orton pursued Rhodes outside, spiking his head against the steel steps and drawing blood. For a moment, it looked like Orton regretted his actions, but he shook it off and continued his assault. Orton dragged Rhodes onto the V-shaped side of the steps, cradling his head against it. WWE personnel and Grammy-winner Jelly Roll, a friend of both men, intervened. Orton shoved the country musician over before walking away. Shortly after, he returned, wielding a steel chair. Orton smashed Rhodes' face against the steps. Orton paused, again looking shocked, before rolling into the ring. Orton sat down in a second chair, picked up the undisputed WWE title, and placed it on his lap.

I have mixed feelings here. On one hand, WWE took the safe route by turning Orton. On the other hand, Orton excels in this role. His character shift was cleverly applied with Rhodes' permission, and teased during last week's chat between Orton and Sami Zayn. Furthermore, Orton's brief lucid moments boosted his deranged personality. I wanted this match at WrestleMania last year, so I'm not upset about getting it now. Did WWE play it safe? Yes. But they executed it well. Grade: B+

What else happened on WWE SmackDown?