WWE SmackDown results, review, grades: New champions crowned as Randy Orton's rampage continues
Cody Rhodes' friends aren't safe from Orton either as the road to WrestleMania 42 intensifies
Randy Orton can't fight his compulsive need to terrorize others. Last week, Cody Rhodes opened Pandora's box by encouraging Orton to indulge the voices in his head. This week on WWE SmackDown, Rhodes' friends felt the repercussions of his decision.
Undisputed WWE champion Rhodes was nowhere to be seen after last week's show. During their WrestleMania 42 contract signing, Orton betrayed Rhodes by bloodying and battering him. With Rhodes absent, Orton chose to terrorize the champion's longtime friend Matt Cardona instead.
Friday's show also featured two WWE tag team title matches, one in the men's division and one in the women's division. The Bella Twins challenged for the women's titles, while Damian Priest and R-Truth hunted for the men's straps. One set of titles changed hands this week.
CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Orton indulges the voices, beats down Cardona
Orton took a seat in the center of the ring. He reflected on last week's actions and his career over the last few years. Orton understood the gift of being someone children look up to, but it's an empty feeling. Orton doesn't have long left as a professional wrestler. What he really wants to feel with the time he has left is the weight of gold on his shoulder. He looked forward to taking the undisputed WWE title off Drew McIntyre. However, Rhodes, whom Orton described as a little brother, complicated plans. Rhodes encouraged Orton to give in to the voices in his head. The problem with that, however, is that Orton can't control them.
Backstage, Matt Cardona confronted Orton for attacking Rhodes. Orton dropped Cardona with an elbow, warning him to mind his own business. Shortly after, Orton tracked down country artist Jelly Roll. Orton apologized for shoving him last week, but the Grammy-winning singer said it wasn't necessary. Jelly Roll expressed concern for Orton, wondering why someone so full of love was regressing. Orton asked how he could fix things. Jelly Roll implied that Orton should apologize to Cardona.
After getting off the phone with somebody, Orton headed to the ring to "fix" things. Orton invited Cardona to the ring. Orton apologized to Cardona for attacking him and said he owed Rhodes a similar apology next week. The two embraced. Afterwards, Orton offered a handshake before kicking Cardona in the groin and planting him with an RKO. Orton threw Cardona out of the ring, intent on recreating last week's brutal assault on Rhodes. WWE personnel intervened, but couldn't stop Orton from crushing Cardona's arm in a steel chair.
Last week's main event segment was very well executed. This was a watered-down retread. Why WWE decided to pass the time by subbing out Rhodes for Cardona and recycling a seven-day-old segment is anyone's guess. Orton's opening segment was strong, though. Grade: C+
What else happened on WWE SmackDown?
- Drew McIntyre dragged Jacob Fatu out of a car windshield, beating and bloodying him. Fatu got revenge ringside, putting McIntyre through the commentary table with a diving splash. SmackDown went off the air with both men falling off an elevated platform while brawling outside the arena.
- WWE Tag Team Championships -- Damian Priest & R-Truth def. The MFTs (JC Mateo & Tama Tonga) (c) via pinfall after R-Truth hit Mateo with an Attitude Adjustment to win the titles.
- Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) def. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) via pinfall after Sabin scored a folding press on Frazer.
- Aleister Black def. Sami Zayn via pinfall with Black Mass after Trick Williams distracted Zayn.
- Michin and B-Fab beat down Rhea Ripley, aligning with Jade Cargill.
- United States Championship -- Carmelo Hayes def. Ilja Dragunov via pinfall with a rolling sunset flip to retain the U.S. title.
- Kit Wilson laid out Jelly Roll with a diving corkscrew elbow drop after an attempted slam poetry battle.
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships -- The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) (c) def. The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) via disqualification after Charlotte Flair attacked Jax. Post-match, the Bellas brawled with Flair and Alexa Bliss before the Irrisistble Forced leveled both teams.
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