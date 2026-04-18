WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes share rare encounter before WrestleMania 42

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have come a long way. On Friday, Raw and SmackDown's world champions connected before their respective world title defenses at WrestleMania 42.

Rhodes and Punk will defend their world titles on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Both men have major challenges ahead. Rhodes must fend off his former mentor and 14-time world champion, Randy Orton; meanwhile, Punk must overcome one of WWE's all-time dominant superstars, Roman Reigns. The world champs shared a rare moment on Friday ahead of their legacy-building matches.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal also returned. A relatively new addition to the main roster took home the trophy, joining multiple world champions who've won the annual match in years past.

CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Punk, Rhodes reminisce in rare encounter

SmackDown and Raw's world champions shared a reflective moment ahead of WrestleMania. Their reunion conjured memories of a famous 2011 group photo featuring Punk, Rhodes, Daniel Bryan, Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona), and other Internet darlings holding championships. Rhodes wondered if Punk was going to "kick him in the balls" and turn on him like everyone else. The crowd was into it, chanting "Yes! Yes! Yes!" but Punk assured him there was a long list of people who needed a good groin kick before him.

Punk encouraged Rhodes to hold his head high, win or lose, after WrestleMania. Rhodes said that Punk, similar to Shawn Michaels and "Macho Man" Randy Savage before him, was the new "Mr. WrestleMania." Rhodes thanked Punk for all the advice he's shared over the years, remarking that his dad, Dusty Rhodes, would be tremendously proud of Punk. The world champions exited the ring and jumped the barricade, engaging with the fans before their Mania main events.

SmackDown's closing segment did nothing to salvage or boost either world title match. However, with less than 24 hours left before WrestleMania, how much could they realistically have done? Instead, WWE leaned on novelty and nostalgia. Some people might scoff at that, but so much of what makes wrestling great is sentimentality. This was a rare encounter between world champions, legitimate friends and fan favorites. WWE fans were rewarded with inside jokes, like Rhodes' "Chick Magnet" quip. This was the calm before the storm and a moment to reflect on how far both men have come. Grade: B

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