WWE SmackDown on Fox premiere card, debut date, start time, matches, rumors, location

The WWE SmackDown brand is set to make its way to Fox on Oct. 4 for the much-anticipated debut offering with its new television partner. The event concludes what could end up going down as one of the most historic weeks in pro wrestling history which includes the season premiere of Raw and the Wednesday night showdown between NXT on USA and the debuting AEW Dynamite on TNT. The SmackDown on Fox debut also serves as the promotion's go-home show for Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, and we currently have four huge matches on tap for the monumental event.

The headlining bout on the PPV-quality card will feature Brock Lesnar challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE championship in a match many feel will result in an inevitable return of Lesnar to champion status. Lesnar last wrestled at SummerSlam back in August, losing the universal championship to Seth Rollins. Now, he looks to get a world championship back around his massive waist by ending the feel-good championship run of Kingston that began back in April at WrestleMania 35.

In addition to the loaded match card, the debut offering of SmackDown on Fox will feature a plethora of legends returning to take part in the celebration, and of course, we could be in store for a few surprises as well. As a matter of fact, the show's namesake may even make his presence felt as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [Subscription required] is reporting that the company is in talks with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to make an appearance and electrify the crowd in LA. Meltzer reports the appearance may depend on the Hollywood superstar's availability.

It will be a night you won't want to miss as SmackDown debuts on its new home, and below is all the information you need to catch the show on Friday.

Watch SmackDown on Fox debut

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Watch live: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

SmackDown on Fox debut card