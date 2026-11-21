Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill will have eight other superstars closely watching their match on WWE SmackDown. They have a vested interest in the outcome, after all, as the winner will earn an advantage for their team at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Flair and Cargill have been at each other's throats for months. Numerous other superstars have been swallowed up by the drama. The tension boiled over last week after Stephanie Vaquer returned, lending Flair and her friends a hand against Cargill's Baddies and Fatal Attraction. It set the stage for a WarGames match at Survivor Series next week. On Friday, Flair and Cargill meet in singles action. The winner earns an advantageous entry order for their WarGames team.

Two other matches are advertised for SmackDown. Trick Williams and Damian Priest are expected to throw heavy shots, plus Bakusai collide with The War Raiders in a match with WWE tag team title implications.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview