WWE is turning up the volume on the WWE title picture. After weeks of in-fighting between Kevin Owens, Finn Balor Gunther and champion Sami Zayn, general manager Nick Aldis made the decision to pair the four in a tag team match on Friday night.

A week ago, Owens beat Gunther in a singles match as he seemed ready to get his rematch with Zayn for the title. But Zayn made his presence felt as he laid out Owens with a Helluva Kick to close the show.

Elsewhere on Friday's special episode, CM Punk will discuss his role in the traditional Survivor Series match featuring Team USA vs. Team Mexico. Punk is sure to address Cody Rhodes adding his nemesis, Seth Rollins, to the roster.

There's also a title match set for Friday as the women's tag team champions, Michin and B-Fab, are set to defend against Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview