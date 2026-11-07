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WWE SmackDown results, live updates and grades for Nov. 6 as CM Punk battles Kevin Owens in no DQ match

Punk and Owens look to settle their issues with rules thrown out the window

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1 min read

CM Punk and Kevin Owens have been on a collision course for months now, which will culminate on Friday when the pair battle in a no holds barred match on SmackDown.

Owens and Punk have been rivals for a long time, with their personal issues playing a part in neither winning the Money in the Bank ladder match, as well as Owens involving himself on Punk's match with Grayson Waller for the NXT championship, ultimately costing Punk the title.

All of these issues between two of WWE's most decorated wrestlers have led to Friday and a no holds barred match, which promises plenty of wild action, though no guarantee of a resolution of their ongoing issues.

Also on Friday, B-Fab and Michin will be in action when they defend the WWE women's tag team titles against former champions Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence.

In addition, Nathan Frazier will meet Damian Priest, and Shinsuke Nakamura will do battle with Tama Tonga, both in singles action.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

  • CM Punk and Kevin Owens will do battle in a no holds barred match
  • B-Fab and Michin will defend the WWE women's tag team titles against Fatal Influence
  • Nathan Frazer will go one-on-one with Damian Priest
  • Shinsuke Nakamura will meet Tama Tonga in singles action
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