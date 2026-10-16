WWE SmackDown results, live updates, grades for Oct. 16 as Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton meet face-to-face

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton need to settle matters. SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis has lost control of the situation between the two former world champions. On Friday, Rhodes demands to see Orton in person.

Rhodes and Orton, once pupil and mentor in The Legacy, have had issues on-and-off since before WrestleMania. They picked up where they left off after Orton's return from injury. "The Viper" scored a significant win at Sunday Night's Main Event, but that didn't settle matters. Rhodes has been combating his worst inhibitions, but seems eager to punt Orton's head off.

Three matches are advertised ahead of Friday's show. Two involve ex-tag team champions battling each other. Damian Priest and R-Truth's recent issues come to a head, as do Paige and Brie Bella's. Speaking of champions, a reigning champion also defends his title on Friday. Rey Fenix puts his AAA cruiserweight championship on the line against Ricky Saints.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton stand face-to-face

AAA Cruiserweight Championship -- Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Saint

Paige vs. Brie Bella

R-Truth vs. Damian Priest