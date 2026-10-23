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WWE SmackDown results, live updates, grades for Oct. 23 as Chelsea Green defends title vs. Roxanne Perez

Green and Perez wrestle not only for the WWE women's championship, but a match with Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel

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The women take center stage on WWE SmackDown with Crown Jewel quickly approaching. On Friday, Chelsea Green and Roxanne Perez battle for the WWE women's championship.

Three of the four matches scheduled are in the women's division, including two title matches. Green and Perez have more at stake than the WWE women's title. The winner will face women's world champion Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel, potentially creating a complex situation between Judgment Day members Morgan and Perez. 

Also on SmackDown, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley defend the WWE women's tag team titles against The Baddies. Bliss replaced Charlotte Flair last week as one half of the champions after Flair suffered a backstage attack. Rounding out the women's matches are Giulia and Blake Monroe in a street fight. 

Over on the men's side, the WWE tag team champions are also in action, albeit in a non-title match. The MFTs, accompanied by future WWE Hall of Famer Haku, rematch Bakusai.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

  • WWE Women's Championship -- Chelsea Green (c) vs. Roxanne Perez
  • WWE Women's Tag Team Championship -- Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley vs. The Baddies (B-Fab and Michin)
  • Giulia vs. Blake Monroe (Street Fight match)
  • The MFTs (Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga) vs. Bakusai (Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki)
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