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WWE SmackDown results, live updates, grades for Oct. 9 as CM Punk and others meet before Money in the Bank

Every superstar involved in Money in the Bank will appear on SmackDown

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Every fierce competitor involved in a dangerous, career-changing match is scheduled to appear under one roof. What could go wrong? 

Money in the Bank has become a cornerstone event for the promotion. The superstars who retrieve the briefcase are statistically destined to become world champions. One night before this year's show, all 12 superstars involved in either the men's or women's ladder match will appear on SmackDown. Things will get tense and physical if past is prologue. That's especially true when you have rivals like CM Punk and Kevin Owens in the fray.

One match is advertised ahead of Friday's show. Charlotte Flair teams with Tatum Paxley to challenge for the WWE women's tag team championships. If Flair and Paxley can overcome Fatal Influence, it'll be the third superstar that Flair has won tag titles with.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Lafayette Cajundome in Lafayette beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

  • Every Money in the Bank ladder match participant will appear
  • WWE Women's Tag Team Championship -- Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) vs. Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley
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