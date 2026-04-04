WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Randy Orton, Pat McAfee align against Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton has been colluding with a mystery ally for weeks. On WWE SmackDown, Orton circumvented the many fan theories about who he'd enlisted in his feud with Cody Rhodes.

Orton and Rhodes share a legacy that spans two decades. Back in the day, Orton enlisted Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. in his Legacy faction -- a group of second-generation superstars. With so much background to draw from, fans speculated that someone like DiBiase or Orton's father, Bob Orton, might be the mysterious ally. Instead, WWE unveiled Pat McAfee as Orton's confidant.

Friday's show also featured two title matches and developments in multiple WrestleMania feuds.

CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

McAfee attacks Rhodes, sides with Orton

Rhodes is going to need backup. Early into Friday's show, Rhodes put the boots to Orton. It appeared the undisputed WWE champion finally had momentum heading into their title match at WrestleMania. That was until WWE commentator Pat McAfee, who'd been absent for months, struck Rhodes with a low blow. McAfee and Orton, in matching RKO apparel, beat down the champ with a steel chair. McAfee grabbed the microphone to explain himself. McAfee thought the business had passed him by, and he didn't like the direction it was headed. Neither did Orton, who called McAfee to conspire on how to change WWE's direction. McAfee implied the company needed a more Attitude Era-style direction.

Later in the night, Rhodes returned to the ring to deliver an impassioned speech. He defended WWE's current momentum and asserted that WrestleMania will come down to who is the better wrestler.

I'm at a loss for words. McAfee's inclusion isn't a brilliant twist. It's a nonsensical surprise. With no disrespect intended towards McAfee, this feud doesn't need him for anything other than publicity. McAfee parroting legitimate criticisms about WWE's product doesn't come off as edgy or authentic. It comes off as manufactured. Grade: D

What else happened on WWE SmackDown?