WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Randy Orton attacks Jelly Roll with RKO, new U.S. champion crowned

It's a positive that Randy Orton has a mystery friend in the shadows because the rest of them are dropping like flies. On WWE SmackDown, Grammy-winning musician Jelly Roll made the critical mistake of getting between an apex predator and his prey.

Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes returned to SmackDown on Friday, just not in time to stop Orton from beating Matt Cardona black and blue. Cardona turned out to be Orton's first of two victims that night. Jelly Roll, a friend to both WrestleMania 42 rivals, was struck down by Orton in a failed attempt to mediate.

SmackDown also hosted the unexpected crowning of a new United States champion, which in turn led to a new title match for WrestleMania 42. A long-awaited grudge match was also confirmed for the two-day showcase in Las Vegas.

CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Orton strikes twice with an ally waiting in the shadows

Orton kicked off SmackDown with the same rhetoric from recent weeks. He absolved himself of responsibility for his actions by blaming Rhodes for encouraging him to give in to the voices. Orton's speech was cut short by Cardona, who spiked him with a microphone.

Later backstage, Orton approached SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis, demanding a singles match with Cardona. Aldis initially rejected it, claiming Cardona couldn't compete with the broken arm that Orton gave him last week, but he ultimately caved to Orton's threats. Moments before SmackDown's main event, Orton was seen on the phone, presumably speaking to the same mystery person he contacted last week. Orton thanked the individual and promised to see him soon.

Orton def. Cardona via pinfall after hitting an RKO. This was less of a match and more of a one-sided floor mopping. Orton lunged at Cardona the second he entered the ring. From there, Orton beat Cardona from ringside to the ramp and back. "The Viper" put special attention on his previously injured arm. A surprise Ruff Ryder was Cardona's only moment of meaningful offense. After an extended beatdown, Orton mercifully put away his opponent with an RKO.

The camera cut backstage post-match as Rhodes' tour bus pulled into the garage. Cody's entrance was interrupted by Aldis and WWE security. Rhodes promised Aldis there would be no physical conflict, only words to promote WrestleMania. He lied. Rhodes jumped Orton, repeatedly sneaking away from security long enough to land additional blows. The WrestleMania rivals, tired of being third-wheeled, started taking out WWE personnel. Jelly Roll tried to calm tensions between his two friends and ate an RKO for it.

Everything about SmackDown's main event was fine in theory but poor in execution. Aldis looked weak for allowing Cardona to compete in his condition and foolish for allowing Rhodes inside the ring. Security took forever to break up the initial brawl, and somehow, they let the wrestlers slip through their grips multiple times. RKOing Jelly Roll was a nice touch, though. Grade: C+

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