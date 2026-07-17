WWE SmackDown live updates, results for July 17 as CM Punk, Cody Rhodes prep for Saturday Night's Main Event

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CM Punk and Cody Rhodes must stay on the same page. Punk and Rhodes will wrestle for the undisputed WWE championship at SummerSlam. Before that, they team together at Saturday Night's Main Event. SmackDown is their chance to draw battle plans.

You cannot tell the story of Punk vs. Rhodes without mentioning Sami Zayn and Gunther. Zayn was supposed to defend the undisputed WWE title against Rhodes on July 6. After Gunther attacked Rhodes backstage, Punk stepped up as a surprise replacement and took the title from Zayn. On Saturday, Punk and Rhodes team against Gunther and Zayn. The match pairs together teams with healthy tension.

Gunther has his hands more full than his rivals. That's because he also has issues with SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis. "The Ring General" choked SmackDown's lead authority unconscious after both men were suspended for getting physical. With Punk vs. Rhodes set for SummerSlam, it's possible Gunther could wrestle either Zayn or Aldis.

Also scheduled for Friday is a match between Finn Balor and Talla Tonga. While Balor has peeled away from The Judgment Day, he has Bullet Club deja vu, tangling with Tama Tonga's people.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from MVP Arena in Albany, New York, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

Cody Rhodes reacts to teaming with CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event

Gunther, Nick Aldis fallout after the attack on SmackDown's general manager

Finn Balor vs. Talla Tonga