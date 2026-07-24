WWE SmackDown live updates, results for July 24 as CM Punk, Cody Rhodes react to their latest altercation

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The heat has turned up a notch on CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. The two paired together in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event last week, where, with a little help from Nick Aldis, they walked out as winners. But in the postmatch celebration, a bit of a belt whip from Punk, the WWE champion, to Rhodes' face, may have pushed Rhodes over the edge.

The two went at it at Fanatics Fest the next day and now the bad blood between them has intensified ahead of their match at SummerSlam. Rhodes and Punk will be in the building on Friday night SmackDown to discuss what exactly happened and where they go from here.

Elsewhere on Friday, two more qualifying matches for the interim WWE women's title match are set to take place. The winners of the qualifying matches will meet in a ladder match at SummerSlam. Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton have already punched their tickets. Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Chelsea Green and Kiana James will look to do the same on Friday.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Oakland Arena in Oakland, California beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes react to Saturday Night's Main Event incident

Gunther will discuss his upcoming match with Nick Aldis

Charlotte Flair takes on Nia Jax in an interim women's WWE title qualifying match

Chelsea Green faces Kiana James in an interim women's WWE title qualifying match