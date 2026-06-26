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WWE SmackDown results, review, grades for June 26 as Cody Rhodes calls out Gunther, Sami Zayn

Rhodes makes final preparations for Saturday's undisputed WWE title triple threat match at Night of Champions

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Cody Rhodes takes one last look at Gunther and Sami Zayn ahead of WWE Night of Champions. Rhodes requested to defend his undisputed WWE title against both men. On SmackDown, Rhodes makes his final preparations for a tough title defense.

Rhodes will defend his title against Gunther for the fourth time in as many weeks. Further complicating the situation is his increasingly hostile relationship with estranged friend Zayn. Tired of living in a time loop, Rhodes willingly put himself in a triple threat match to move on from these rivalries. On Friday, he will address both challengers before their match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Three matches are advertised for Friday's show. Rey Fenix defends the AAA cruiserweight championship against Nathan Frazer, Paige returns to her home country against Jacy Jane, and Giulia battles former ally, Kiana James.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from The O2 Arena in London, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

  • Cody Rhodes addresses Gunther and Sami Zayn before Night of Champions
  • AAA Cruiserweight Championship -- Rey Fenix (c) vs. Nathan Frazer
  • Paige vs. Jacy Jayne
  • Trick Williams speaks before a U.S. title match with Ricky Saints
  • Giulia vs. Kiana James
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