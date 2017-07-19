WWE SmackDown results, recap: AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura tease upcoming feud

WWE's recent go-home shows -- television programs leading into pay-per-views -- have been lackluster to say the least. And while not much actually happened Tuesday on SmackDown Live, the show at least built some additional interest for Sunday's pay-per-view, Battleground. The expected tag team main event featured entertaining action, and some heat was added throughout the card, particularly to the women's Fatal 5-Way.

The WWE championship match between Jinder Mahal and challenger Randy Orton may not get you to tune in, but the rest of the card has something to offer for WWE fans. Here's how it all went down Tuesday night.

WWE SmackDown results, recap

Confrontation -- Jinder Mahal, The Singh Brothers and Randy Orton: Mahal had the Singhs explain the rules of the Punjabi Prison Match while the three stood inside the structures in the middle of the ring. Mahal threatened to hit Randy Orton with the Khallas from the top of the prison, leading Orton to hit the stage and relate that only a person lacking intelligence would ask to be locked inside a structure like that with him. "Let's face it, the Singh Brothers are the only reason you took my title from me in the first place," he said. Orton sat atop the structure while explaining to Mahal how much pressure he had on his shoulders representing India as the 50th WWE champion ever. He promised to leave the champion for dead, looking up as he was crowned champion once again.

At least Mahal had something to talk about other than his nationality. He is completely ineffective as champion and has made only a slight improvement on the microphone in his time with the title. While Mahal's title run has been underwhelming, Orton has delivered a couple great promos as of late, including this one.

Kofi Kingston def. Jimmy Uso via pinfall: Good work here, particularly for a meaningless match. Despite distractions from Jey Uso, Kingston maintained the upper hand until the end of the match when Jimmy rolled through a cross-body and picked up the win.

Backstage -- Shane McMahon and the women's division: The commissioner laid out the stakes of the Fatal 5-Way at Battleground and asked who should square off tonight as a preview of the fight. Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Becky Lynch all said they want to fight Lana, but Tamina Snuka stood in front of her to block any chance of that happening. Natalya suggested Flair fight Lynch; Flair scoffed and said McMahon wanted a competitive fight. This angered Lynch, of course, and McMahon made the match.

SmackDown Live: Where you finally get Flair-Lynch for a meaningless TV match that will surely include a commercial break rather than fighting for the title at a pay-per-view.

Interview -- Chad Gable: Jason Jordan's tag team partner with American Alpha told Renee Young that his whole world was turned upside down on Monday when he found out Jordan was Kurt Angle's illegitimate son. Gable said Jordan did not tell him prior but called him afterward. He said Jordan has his full support, but this is also a new opportunity for him, and he has chosen to move on separately with SmackDown.

It appeared obvious that Alpha would break up via this storyline on Monday, but it's disappointing. WWE has now split up three tag teams since WrestleMania, all of them babyfaces -- just as the division was getting exceptionally strong. The last thing the company needs is more singles competitors yet here are two more starting off at the lower-mid card.

Mike Kanellis def. Sami Zayn via pinfall: Just as Zayn began beating up on Kanellis with an exploder suplex into the corner, Maria jumped into the ring to shield her husband. With Zayn distracted, Kanellis punched him square in the face and then hit a Samoan driver (previously called the Miracle in Progress) for the 1-2-3.

In the ring -- John Cena: After running through the "greatness" that is the Battleground card, Cena promised the whole pay-per-view would be entertaining but his flag match against Rusev will be memorable. He then went on about the virtues of the United States of America and said, "These colors do not run; these colors kick off." Cena then removed the flag from atop the ring post and began waving it only for Rusev to attack him from behind, put Cena in the Accolade and grab the Bulgarian flag.

This match made sense on the July 4th episode of SmackDown. On July 23rd? Not so much.

Backstage -- AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura: Styles asked Nakamura if he wanted to plan for their tag team match in the main event. Nakamura shook his head no. Styles then asked if Nakamura wanted to reminisce about their time together in Japan. Instead of joining in, Nakamura pointed to the United States Championship. "One day, you call -- I answer," he said before leaving.

The only question is whether it's going to be one day in August or one day next April.

Becky Lynch def. Charlotte Flair via submission: Flair impressed with her athleticism in the early going, but Lynch returned from the commercial break with momentum following a slam outside the ring. After some great work by both women, Lynch avoided a moonsault and locked Flair in the Dis-Arm-Her. Flair tried to roll out of it three times, but Lynch maintained her grip and eventually earned the tap out. Tamina Snuka and Lana came down to the ring after the match; the distraction allowed Natalya to attack the ladies from behind with the three teaming up to clear the ring. Natalya then tried to put Snuka in the Sharpshooter, but Lana broke it up and Snuka hit Natalya with a superkick.

Backstage -- Naomi and Carmella: The women's champion promised she would be at Battleground to confront the new No. 1 contender. "I'm not here to play. I'm here to glow," she said. As Naomi was bragging, Carmella stepped in with her Money in the Bank briefcase to remind the champion that she will be on her tail, including at Battleground.

The Fashion X Files: Breezango debated whether ghosts and aliens existed only to hear a strange sound. When they pulled the curtain away, they discovered Aiden English warming up. A bright light then turned on and a "little green man" (delivery guy) showed up with a package marked "fragile." Inside was the head of Fandango's stolen horse and a note that said "Battleground." WWE noted the case will be solved on Sunday.

Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin def. AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall: Corbin attempted to attack Nakamura as he made his entrance, but Nakamura was too clever for him and a brawl began before the match. All four men traded signature moves throughout the match, though it looked to come down to Corbin and Styles. Just as Styles was prepared to put away Corbin following a Pele kick, Owens made a blind tag, superkicked Styles and hit the Pop-Up Powerbomb to end the match.

Despite it being a formulaic main event before a pay-per-view, it still found a way to deliver. Owens picked up a much-needed clean victory, Corbin looked strong, Nakamura got in some good offense, and Styles was built as the best man in the match. Though the WWE championship match will be lackluster at Battleground, there are some interesting showdowns throughout the rest of the card, including these two matches.



