WWE SmackDown results, recap: AJ Styles wins U.S. title, Chris Jericho returns

WWE may have disappointed with the SmackDown-brand Battleground pay-per-view on Sunday, but Tuesday night's edition of SmackDown Live almost completely made up for it. In two-hour show we saw the surprising return of Chris Jericho, a major championship change hands and the tag team championship picture continue to heat up.

We were also given every reason to watch next week's edition of SmackDown, which will not only include a No. 1 contendership match between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura for the chance to face Jinder Mahal but also yet another United States title match between Kevin Owens and new title holder AJ Styles.

WWE SmackDown results

WWE SmackDown results

Confrontation -- Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Shane McMahon ... and Chris Jericho: After gloating about his win over Styles, the new champion declared that he would be restarting the U.S. Open Challenge ... beginning next week. Styles' music hit, and he immediately demanded a rematch. As Owens began denying that request, Jericho made a grand entrance to the ring. As Owens complained, Jericho simply yelled over him. He said he's completely healed and ready for his U.S. title rematch. Jericho told Styles that he would not cut in line in front of him as Owens quietly left the ring and started walking to the back. Jericho put Styles on the list, and before Owens could reach the top of the ramp, the commissioner's music hit. McMahon promised both would get their opportunity at Owens' title in a triple threat match tonight.

Fun opening segment featuring the return of one of the most over superstars in WWE. Jericho looked refresh from his time away and ready to get right back into the thick of things now that he's on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how the main event is booked.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Baron Corbin via pinfall: In a physical match that was significantly better than their showdown at Battleground, Nakamura got in a slew of offense on Corbin and eventually hit Kinshasa for the 1-2-3. Honestly, why was this not how the pay-per-view match was booked?

Backstage -- Naomi, Natalya and Carmella: After Naomi said Natalya disrespected her by not shaking her hand at Battleground, Natalya stepped up to say Naomi turned the women's championship into a joke by making it look like a kids toy and not respecting tradition and the past. "Keep throwing your shade. At SummerSlam, you're gonna be blinded by the glow," Naomi said. As Natalya stepped away, Carmella entered to remind Naomi she's always watching her.

Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch def. Lana & Tamina Snuka via pinfall: Lana put a couple moves on Lynch early in the match but ultimately cost her team the victory. She tagged herself in blind late in the bout as Snuka stumbled into the corner. Flair immediately caught her with a boot to the face and picked up the win. After the match, Snuka huffed and puffed at ringside, yelling at Lana through the ropes as Lana put her hand over her head.

Confrontation -- Jinder Mahal, John Cena and Daniel Bryan: Without the Singh Brothers by his side, Mahal delivered his typical promo. As Mahal was speaking in Punjabi, Cena's music hit and he ran down to the ring. Cena said he was not there to give him a moral shakedown but rather congratulate him for being the best shape of his life and proving that the WWE title means so much to him. He then challenged him to a match at SummerSlam, promising "Super Cena" will walk out of Brooklyn, New York, as the 17-time champion. As Cena's music began to play, it was cut off by the general manager, who said Cena does not make the matches and that opportunities must be earned on SmackDown Live. Bryan then put Cena in the main event of next week's show against Shinsuke Nakamura for a shot at Mahal at SummerSlam.

The Mahal-Cena showdown at SummerSlam appeared to be a no-brainer, so it's nice that WWE is shaking it up here and not making it so apparent. I would be surprised if Cena wins clean over Nakamura next week, which means Nakamura's SummerSlam opponent will likely provide a distraction somehow.

Backstage -- Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon: Owens went to the commissioner to complain about his title defense, but McMahon stopped him cold and said he did not care who had the U.S. title only that it was defended on SmackDown and done in a respectable manner. Owens then shot some words back at McMahon, potentially setting up a feud or match between the two.

Sami Zayn & Tye Dillinger def. Mike Kanellis & Aiden English via pinfall: The match lasted through a commercial break, but it was clear the faces were poised for a victory. Dillinger avoided a splash in the corner by Kanellis, and Zayn followed him into the corner with a Helluva Kick to pick up the victory.

On the stage -- The New Day and The Usos: Just as Big E was introducing New Day as the new tag team champions, the microphone was cut off. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were then shown stumbling through the entrance as The Usos continued their attack and laid them out. Big E eventually emerged limping, so The Usos took him out with a double kick to the face.

This is the best rivalry WWE has going right now, and it's a positive that it will most likely continue at SummerSlam, likely with some sort of stipulation.

Backstage -- Shinsuke Nakamura: Asked by Renee Young how he feels about next week's dream match, Nakamura called his shot and responded, "Next week, John Cena, you can't see me, which means I'll see Jinder at SummerSlam."

United States Championship -- AJ Styles def. Chris Jericho (via pinfall) and Kevin Owens (c) to win the title: Styles picked up the first near fall by locking Owens in the Calf Crusher, but Jericho broke it up with a Lionsault and nearly earned a pin on Styles. A springboard 450 by Styles onto Jericho gave Owens a shot (after Owens threw Styles out of the ring) but to no avail. Jericho then alternated the Walls of Jericho on Styles and Owens before hitting Styles with the Codebreaker -- only to see Styles kick out. Owens showed great ring awareness by grabbing Jericho's leg on another Lionsault attempt, and he picked up the pace with cannonballs into each corner. A sequence of an isiguri (Jericho), superkick (Owens) and Pele kick (Styles) flattened all three superstars. Styles attempted a Phenomenal Forearm, but Jericho kicked him off the ropes, allowing Owens to hit a superkick and then the Pop-Up Powerbomb, though Jericho kicked out at two. An enraged Owens climbed the top rope and hit Jericho with a frog splash, but Styles threw Owens out of the ring and picked up the 1-2-3 to become the new champion.

In the ring -- Kevin Owens: Immediately after the match, Owens grabbed the mic and complained that it was not fair Jericho returned, McMahon forced the match on him, Styles stole his victory or that the people dislike him because he's better than them. Owens then demanded a rematch next week on SmackDown in a one-on-one match. "I am taking my United States championship back," he exclaimed.

Wow. That match was tremendous. While the injection of Jericho provided WWE with a way to put the title back on Styles without him pinning Owens clean, it does add credence to a report by Dave Meltzer that WWE did not initially plan to put the strap on Owens at Battleground until something mysterious changed. This triple threat will not get any "match of the year" honors, but it was entertaining from start to finish and some interesting booking by the company. Owens immediately getting on the mic and demanding his rematch next week was perfect as it should allow a legitimate end to the rivalry as each wrestler moves in a different direction for SummerSlam. It really seems like Owens is about to get into something with McMahon.



