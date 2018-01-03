WWE SmackDown results, recap: Frustrated AJ Styles in tough Royal Rumble match

Beginning 2018 the same way as 2017 ended, WWE has Raw running as a rather well-oiled machine compared to SmackDown, which remains clunky and uneven as it builds towards the 2018 Royal Rumble in a few weeks.

One major storyline featuring authority figures -- one of whom is not cleared to wrestle -- dominates the brand, while an expanded women's division is leaving a lot to be desired. The midcard picture is a mess with Dolph Ziggler dropping the United States championship in storyline, though the tag teams remain as strong as ever.

Let's take a look at what went down Tuesday night during SmackDown Live.

Frustrated AJ Styles stuck in middle of authority feud

The show opened with Styles expressing his frustration over everything going on with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, commissioner Shane McMahon and general manager Daniel Bryan. The go-nowhere segment made it clear that everyone would be ringside during the previously booked Styles-Zayn main event. As one would expect, the ringside presence of Owens caused multiple problems during the match. Late in the bout, as the referee got accidentally knocked out of the ring, Owens stood in his way to reenter as Styles put Zayn in a pinning combination. This led McMahon to push Owens down and demand that the referee eject Owens from ringside, so Bryan grabbed a mic and suggested McMahon leave with Owens. With the referee's attention turned to the McMahon and Bryan argument, Owens climbed onto the opposite ring post, drawing Styles' attention for an attack. Zayn took advantage of the distracted Styles with a Helluva Kick for the clean 1-2-3.

After the match, Styles grabbed a microphone and lambasted Owens and Zayn for being unable to do anything on their own. He then ripped McMahon and Bryan bickering like children. Styles added that, at this point, Owens and Zayn might as well fight him in a handicap match. Bryan took the opportunity to book such a match -- for the WWE title -- at the Royal Rumble.

Let's start with the kayfabe: Styles is an idiot for suggesting a handicap match. OK, now for the real take: at least it isn't a triple threat match, which is where this appeared to be headed as we all knew how this match would be ending. While the McMahon-Bryan feud continues to take steps forward each week, it feels like it's in a bit of quicksand at the moment and not really going anywhere. We get it: McMahon is a hothead and Bryan may be showing favoritism toward a couple underdogs like him. What's the payoff? Are we going to have to wait three-plus more weeks for it when it's already been developed over a couple months? I'm ready for it to all be over. That said, if it ends with Bryan getting back in the ring at WrestleMania 34 ... then maybe it'll all be worth it.

Tag team championship swerve

After again earning the No. 1 contendership for the SmackDown tag team titles, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin took on The Usos and looked to have won the straps. Unfortunately, Gable & Benjamin mistook who was the legal man and the referee failed to recognize the Usos properly; when a second referee hit the ring to point out his error, the decision was rescinded and the match restarted. Shortly after the continuation bell rang, The Usos reversed their opponents' finisher with a superkick, combined for a double superkick and nailed a splash for a 1-2-3 to retain the titles.

There was not much meat here ultimately due to the brief nature of each half of this match, but it was a smart angle to play considering it makes the most sense for these teams to square off again in a few weeks at the Royal Rumble. SmackDown has done a relatively poor job of building up the Gable & Benjamin team (no names for the duo or its finishing maneuver), and in many ways they remain relatively generic. However, it is obvious that the talent is there and Gable especially deserves to be a featured player on this brand. It will be great to see this feud continue for the foreseeable future.

The @WWEUsos were quick to capitalize on the confusion of this match, and prove why @WWEGable and @Sheltyb803 are in fact NOT the new #SDLive#TagTeamChampions! pic.twitter.com/yd8tn1Zwu7 — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2018

Becky Lynch makes surprise return

Following a horrible women's segment that bored and obviously annoyed the crowd, Lynch emerged alongside women's champion Charlotte Flair and Naomi to clear the ring of The Riott Squad, which had cut a promo and then entered the women's Royal Rumble. Backstage, Natalya confirmed the group no one ever wanted (The Welcoming Committee)was back together to take down the Riott Squad, which she called imitators of what they previously did on SmackDown. The slow match ended with Liv Moran pushing Tamina Snuka off the top rope, allowing Sarah Logan to hit a cartwheel kneebreaker for the victory. After the match, Ruby Riott cut a promo about magic and fans both being phony and needing a taste of reality. "The Riott Squad is real. Our destruction is real. Our success is real," she said before entering her team in the women's Royal Rumble match. That led out Flair, who informed her that actions have consequences.

The Orlando crowd chanted Lynch's name prior to her entrance music hitting, which just goes to show you that she and the original Four Horsewomen remain exceedingly over with WWE fans. Teaming with Flair keeps her locked in a subservient role as a non-contender to the SmackDown title, but perhaps that can change over the coming weeks. One thing is for sure, The Welcoming Committee is even worse than it was when it debuted and quickly dissolved a few months ago. The Riott Squad is no better. WWE should have introduced these women individually but instead shoehorned them into a faction that is simply a faded facsimile version of Absolution on Raw. There are now 14-of-30 participants named for the women's Royal Rumble.

What else happened on SmackDown?