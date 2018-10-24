WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair Evolution build culminates

The historic 1,000th episode of SmackDown took place last Tuesday, so you could say that this week officially marked the beginning of the march to 2,000 with episode No. 1,001 for the blue brand. Tuesday night's show also served as the go-home show for the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view set to take place this Sunday, and while the vast majority of SmackDown this week was not necessarily on the level of many of the more recent efforts, the build to the Last Woman Standing match at Evolution this Sunday once again captured the most attention.

Becky Lynch takes the fight to the WWE PC

Photos surfaced online this week -- courtesy of WWE social media -- of SmackDown women's champion Lynch attacking Charlotte Flair as she was meeting with recruits at the WWE Performance Center. Tuesday, we were able to see what actually went down in Orlando, Florida. Flair was lecturing the NXT women, and then she began to take questions from the students. Well, of course, the third question came from the champion herself. Lynch emerged and told the recruits not to listen to a word Flair has to say before she eventually pounced as NXT assistant coach Sara Amato tried to hold them back. The two women were eventually pulled apart from one another, with Lynch still trash-talking on the way out.

They then cut to a pre-taped promo from Flair, where she said what happened at the Performance Center was disrespectful to the foundation of the company. There's no line Lynch won't cross, and when she wins the title back at Evolution, she'll not only be standing over a fallen opponent, but a friend who lost her way.

They keep creating more great layers for this feud, and taking it back to where it all began for the "Four Horsewomen" down at the WWE Performance Center was yet another incredible twist. This Last Woman Standing match at Evolution on Sunday really should be presented with the main event slot, but chances are that will be awarded to Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella. Nonetheless, the build to this next bout featuring Lynch and Flair has been very well done. Grade: A

What else happened on SmackDown?

Big Show vs. Kofi Kingston ended in a no contest: New Day opened SmackDown this week discussing not only their title loss to The Bar last week on SmackDown 1000, but the heel turn from Big Show that led to it. We learned that New Day will get their rematch at Crown Jewel, and we also found out that the opening bout Tuesday night was a random member of New Day against either Sheamus, Cesaro or Big Show. It turned out to feature Big Show vs. Kingston, which ended into chaos when The Bar got involved and the new threesome decimated the former champs. There was no explanation from Big Show as to why he decided to join forces with The Bar.

The Usos def. AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan via pinfall: Yet again, communication issues plagued the WWE champion and his challenger at Crown Jewel. Styles stopped himself from inadvertently nailing Bryan with a Phenomenal Forearm, but not long after, he accidentally connected with a Pele kick, sending Bryan down. This allowed The Usos to get the pinfall win for the second week in a row, and Bryan stared down Styles as he was laying on the apron after the match. Backstage after commercial, Styles was asked whether what took place was an accident, and while he absolutely agreed, Bryan alluded to him being a liar, which Styles took offense to. As the champ walked away disgusted, Bryan trolled him with the "Too Sweet" hand gesture. During the finish, it should be noted that Jimmy Uso paid a nice, subtle tribute to cousin Roman Reigns during the splash that ended the bout.