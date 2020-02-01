WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Braun Strowman hits milestone, loser eats dog food match headlines

WWE delivered a "Super SmackDown" branded show on the final Friday of January. Though, aside from a key title change and a main event with a disgusting stipulation, the card played out much like the standard Friday night WWE product. The build has, however, begun for the Super ShowDown event from Saudi Arabia on Feb. 27.

In the night's main event, a "loser eats dog food match" ended without anyone actually eating any dog food. But earlier in the night, Braun Strowman managed to win a singles title for the first time in his WWE career, picking up the intercontinental championship with a win over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Let's take a look at what went down when SmackDown came to Bok Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Braun Strowman wins first singles title in WWE

WWE Intercontinental Championship -- Braun Strowman def. Shinsuke Nakamura (c) via pinfall after a running powerslam to win the title. Sami Zayn and Cesaro repeatedly interfered at ringside in an attempt to help Nakamura retain the title. Eventually, they assisted Nakamura by removing the turnbuckle pad in the corner. Strowman stopped Nakamura from smashing him into the exposed metal before turning the tables and driving Nakamura into the corner before hitting the running powerslam to score the victory and win his first singles title in WWE.

Following a commercial break, Zayn was with Cesaro and Nakamura backstage, loudly objecting to the injustice done in the match, repeatedly stating there was footage of what happened. He was interrupted by Elias, who was in the ring with his guitar. Elias continued to interrupt Zayn's attempts to speak until Cesaro was sent out to handle the situation. This, of course, led to Elias standing tall in the ring after knocking Cesaro from the ring with a lariat.

This feels like a situation where the result could be overturned next week to rob Strowman of his moment. After all, what good is a heel manager like Zayn if he can't use footage of his man being "cheated" by the use of an exposed turnbuckle to get one over on the face? And, ultimately, that could make the next Strowman win an even bigger deal. Or, maybe the result stays the result. Either way, it was a nice moment for Strowman to finally raise a singles championship in a WWE ring. Grade: B

King Corbin ends the night covered in dog food

Roman Reigns and The Usos opened the show with an in-ring promo before being interrupted by King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, their scheduled opponents for the night. Corbin said the Usos were sitting home after "embarrassing their family," a reference to Jimmy Uso's arrest for a DUI late last year. Corbin then busted out the Reigns dog food bath footage yet again. Rewatching the footage from months ago led Reigns to change the terms of the match later in the night to be "losers eat dog food," a stipulation the heel team accepted.

Roman Reigns & The Usos def. King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode via pinfall. Corbin tried to counter a spear with a kick, but Reigns then turned the situation into a pin for the victory. Corbin attempted to run from his now mandatory eating of dog food, but was caught by the Usos and Reigns and hung from the ring post by handcuffs. Reigns flung spoonfuls of the food at Corbin before the Usos began dumping cans of the slop on his head. SmackDown went off the air with the three faces posing next to Corbin in a moment that may end the lengthy feud between Reigns and Corbin.

After an entire show spent showing the dog food and stressing how gross the idea of having to actually eat it would be, Corbin did not actually eat anything. Instead, he just had the slop poured on his head. The whole situation was a dud from the jump. Corbin vs. Reigns has been dragged on and on for months and finally had an iconic moment with Reigns pinning Corbin on top of the dugout at Minute Maid Park to kick off the Royal Rumble. Instead of moving on, fans were given yet another match, this time with a weird stipulation straight out of the Attitude Era. But then they didn't even follow through with the idea, which makes it even worse. Grade: D+

What else happened on WWE SmackDown?

John Morrison & The Miz def. Heavy Machinery, The Revival and Lucha House Party via pinfall to become No. 1 contenders to the SmackDown tag team titles. The match will take place at Super ShowDown from Saudi Arabia at the end of February. Miz and Morrison will meet champs Big E and Kofi Kingston of New Day at the event.