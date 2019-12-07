WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Bray Wyatt sets sights on Miz, Roman Reigns humiliated
Miz has a whole lot of trouble in his future as the champ has a target on his family
With only two editions of SmackDown remaining before the TLC pay-per-view, WWE kicked things into gear in getting the card put together, delivering some key moments to solidify a trio of matches for the show. Most surprisingly, The Miz -- not Daniel Bryan -- will be the man facing off with Bray Wyatt at TLC. Fans were also treated to a four-way match to determine tag title challengers and the first TLC match being made official.
Let's take a look at the action that went down at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Bray Wyatt targest Miz's family
The Miz opened the show by vowing to find out what happened to Daniel Bryan last week on SmackDown. Bray Wyatt interrupted form the Firefly Funhouse, saying you don't want to know what happened to Bryan, and "The Fiend" may not be done with him yet. In fact, Wyatt said he didn't think Bryan would make it to TLC for his rematch and invited Miz to "play" instead. Wyatt also declared the word of the day to be "family" before a brief flash of the Wyatt Family when he reminisced that he "used to have a family." Then, he said he had a chance to join a new family before holding up a photo of Miz, Maryse and his children.
After the first commercial break, Miz was on the phone with Maryse, saying he had "no choice" and this was not a game before saying he was going to hop a flight home to discuss things. Later in the show, Miz saw red light coming from a room backstage. When he entered the room, he found the earlier photo of Miz's family on a table with Wyatt in the photo in his place. Wyatt appeared, hit Sister Abigail and sang "there's no place like home for the holidays" before laying the photo on Miz's chest and leaving. Of note: it was Wyatt and not "The Fiend" who executed the attack.
I'm most intrigued by Wyatt seemingly having his own feud with Miz, separate from what is happening between his Fiend persona and Daniel Bryan. The callback to Wyatt's history with The Wyatt Family was a nice touch in his sudden search for a "new family," and it provides some motivation for Miz to step up when he has spent weeks telling Bryan to run the other direction when it comes to Wyatt. Grade: B
Roman Reigns ends the night covered in dog food
Roman Reigns pointed out in a backstage interview that it's "humiliating" that King Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler can't manage to get one over on him despite Corbin being bigger and stronger than him. He promised to embarrass Corbin at TLC, whether he needed to use a table, ladder or chair. Later in the night, it was confirmed the two men would meet in a TLC match at the pay-per-view.
Roman Reigns def. Dolph Ziggler via pinfall with the spear. As Reigns and Ziggler were engaged in a competitive back-and-forth match, Corbin made his way to the ring, carried on his throne by a group of servants. Corbin, who had promised once again to humiliate Reigns watched the match from his throne, cheering on Ziggler. Reigns got the win with a spear following botched interference by Corbin. Corbin's porters then attacked Reigns before getting laid out one by one. Corbin finally managed to get the blindside attack and begin taking it to Reigns before having the tables turned again with Reigns looking to drive him through the announce table. Ziggler was able to make the save with a superkick. Reigns was eventually handcuffed to the ring post where Corbin and Ziggler laid in a beating before pouring dog food on his head.
Well, Corbin finally scored his promised humiliation of Reigns. That they've played so much into the "Big Dog" moniker has been strange, but the image of Reigns covered near head-to-toe in dog food was surprisingly effective. I don't know that Reigns vs. Corbin is a match that needs the TLC stipulation, but WWE has invested a lot of time into the rivalry since SmackDown moved to Fox, so it gets a big stipulation for what may or may not be the big blowoff match. Grade: B
What else happened on SmackDown?
- Alexa Bliss def. Mandy Rose via pinfall with Twisted Bliss. During the match, Rose ripped off Bliss' fake eyelashes and continued to make things about looks by telling Bliss, "you will never look like me." After an attempted interference by Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross hit her with a cross body off the ring steps on the outside. Following the distraction, Rose failed to with a roll-up before being pinned following a Twisted Bliss.
- Drake Maverick confronted Dana Brooke about her plans to go on a date with Dave Batista. Maverick asked what Batista has that he doesn't, leading to an interruption from Elias, who performed a song laying out the answer. After Elias made a crack about Maverick's wife waking up in his bed, Maverick slapped him before storming off. Maverick was in the ring following a commercial, asking if everyone thinks his whole life is a joke, then said he was going to fight Elias. Elias easily avoided a few Maverick punches before bending him over his knee, spanking him and kicking him in the butt and out of the ring. As Maverick attempted to leave, he was thrown back in the ring by Brooke, leading Elias to hit Drift Away before Brooke came in the ring and stood on Maverick's chest while Elias made a three count.
- The Revival def. Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery and Ali & Shorty G via pinfall: This was an elimination match for a shot at New Day's SmackDown tag team championship at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. Heavy Machinery eliminated Lucha House Party with the Trash Compactor. Dawson rolled up Otis from behind to score the elimination of Heavy Machinery, leaving Ali and Shorty G against The Revival for the TLC title shot. Revival eventually hit the Shatter Machine on Shorty G for the pin, punching their ticket to a title shot. The Revival promised they'd take the titles from New Day using "good old fashioned tag team wrestling."
- Lacey Evans def. Haley Jones via pinfall with the Woman's Right. After the squash win, Sasha Banks' music hit and she told Evans to stay in the ring because they had business to take care of after last week. Banks said Evans got "lucky with a little sucker punch" last week and reminded her she is the "leader" of the women's division. Evans said she was once in the United States Marine Corps and threatened to fight like she'd learned in the Marines. After the women went toe-to-toe, Evans feinted with a punch and Banks dropped to her back to avoid it, allowing Evans to leave with a moral victory. Until, that is, Bayley attacked her from behind, allowing Banks and Bayley to put a beating on Evans.
-
AEW Dynamite: Next Jericho defense set
Chris Jericho will be defending his AEW title against one of its hottest up-and-coming stars
-
NXT recap: Big No. 1 contender match set
Wednesday night's edition of NXT set the stage for what will be a can't-miss episode in two...
-
WWE TLC match card, predictions
What you need to know ahead of the WWE TLC 2019 pay-per-view event in Minneapolis
-
Kyle Busch takes 24/7 belt
Two-time champion Kyle Busch is now the proud owner of a 24/7 championship title, at least...
-
Raw recap: Rollins drama continues
The Rollins heel turn didn't complete on Monday, but the journey does still seem to be leading...
-
2019 WWE Starrcade match card
WWE brings Starrcade to the state of Georgia for the 2019 edition of the event