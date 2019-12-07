WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Bray Wyatt sets sights on Miz, Roman Reigns humiliated

With only two editions of SmackDown remaining before the TLC pay-per-view, WWE kicked things into gear in getting the card put together, delivering some key moments to solidify a trio of matches for the show. Most surprisingly, The Miz -- not Daniel Bryan -- will be the man facing off with Bray Wyatt at TLC. Fans were also treated to a four-way match to determine tag title challengers and the first TLC match being made official.

Let's take a look at the action that went down at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Bray Wyatt targest Miz's family

The Miz opened the show by vowing to find out what happened to Daniel Bryan last week on SmackDown. Bray Wyatt interrupted form the Firefly Funhouse, saying you don't want to know what happened to Bryan, and "The Fiend" may not be done with him yet. In fact, Wyatt said he didn't think Bryan would make it to TLC for his rematch and invited Miz to "play" instead. Wyatt also declared the word of the day to be "family" before a brief flash of the Wyatt Family when he reminisced that he "used to have a family." Then, he said he had a chance to join a new family before holding up a photo of Miz, Maryse and his children.

After the first commercial break, Miz was on the phone with Maryse, saying he had "no choice" and this was not a game before saying he was going to hop a flight home to discuss things. Later in the show, Miz saw red light coming from a room backstage. When he entered the room, he found the earlier photo of Miz's family on a table with Wyatt in the photo in his place. Wyatt appeared, hit Sister Abigail and sang "there's no place like home for the holidays" before laying the photo on Miz's chest and leaving. Of note: it was Wyatt and not "The Fiend" who executed the attack.

I'm most intrigued by Wyatt seemingly having his own feud with Miz, separate from what is happening between his Fiend persona and Daniel Bryan. The callback to Wyatt's history with The Wyatt Family was a nice touch in his sudden search for a "new family," and it provides some motivation for Miz to step up when he has spent weeks telling Bryan to run the other direction when it comes to Wyatt. Grade: B

Roman Reigns ends the night covered in dog food

Roman Reigns pointed out in a backstage interview that it's "humiliating" that King Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler can't manage to get one over on him despite Corbin being bigger and stronger than him. He promised to embarrass Corbin at TLC, whether he needed to use a table, ladder or chair. Later in the night, it was confirmed the two men would meet in a TLC match at the pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns def. Dolph Ziggler via pinfall with the spear. As Reigns and Ziggler were engaged in a competitive back-and-forth match, Corbin made his way to the ring, carried on his throne by a group of servants. Corbin, who had promised once again to humiliate Reigns watched the match from his throne, cheering on Ziggler. Reigns got the win with a spear following botched interference by Corbin. Corbin's porters then attacked Reigns before getting laid out one by one. Corbin finally managed to get the blindside attack and begin taking it to Reigns before having the tables turned again with Reigns looking to drive him through the announce table. Ziggler was able to make the save with a superkick. Reigns was eventually handcuffed to the ring post where Corbin and Ziggler laid in a beating before pouring dog food on his head.

Well, Corbin finally scored his promised humiliation of Reigns. That they've played so much into the "Big Dog" moniker has been strange, but the image of Reigns covered near head-to-toe in dog food was surprisingly effective. I don't know that Reigns vs. Corbin is a match that needs the TLC stipulation, but WWE has invested a lot of time into the rivalry since SmackDown moved to Fox, so it gets a big stipulation for what may or may not be the big blowoff match. Grade: B

