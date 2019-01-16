WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Breakthrough moment for Andrade, Becky Lynch shines

With less than two weeks to go until the 2019 Royal Rumble, WWE put out a solid week of main roster television that included a fun two hours of SmackDown Live on Tuesday night. While there were not nearly as many headlines from SmackDown as there were from Raw on Monday, the show nevertheless delivered.

The two primary feuds were the first few segments on the show before neither being mentioned again over the final 90 minutes. Instead, WWE concentrated on some of its more minor storylines, injecting life into superstars like Samoa Joe, Andrade (more on that name later), Naomi, Mandy Rose and others. Keep reading on to see what went down Tuesday night on SmackDown, and be sure to subscribe to our podcast below for a full recap on the week in WWE on Wednesday.

Momentum builds for Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

SmackDown opened with Lynch pulling into the arena in her SUV and ignoring an interviewer asking whether she was truly ready for Asuka. As Lynch began to walk through the backstage area on her way to the ring, she came across Heavy Machinery blending a disgusting smoothie with protein power, eggs, pancakes, fried chicken and chunk tuna from a pouch. Lynch took a sip, calling it "a little weak" as New Day watched on and both teams agreeing she is "The Man."

Lynch hit the ring and said everyone on SmackDown and Raw has been trying to find an extra gear to be a bad-ass like her. She then said Asuka lost to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 and had her confidence completely shaken. This led Asuka out to tell Lynch that she does not have to worry about being in Flair's shadow because she will be in Asuka's after the Royal Rumble. The IIconics' music hit, and after trying to insult Lynch, they promised to win the Royal Rumble and then become the first women's tag team champions. Lynch decided to make an example out of one of them, making a challenge while dressed in jeans and a T-shirt.

Becky Lynch def. Peyton Royce via submission | Asuka def. Billie Kaye via submission: Lynch's match spanned a commercial break, but she was never in danger and easily won with Dis-Arm-Her. An enraged Asuka screamed on the mic in Japanese, grabbed Kaye as she was walking to the back, dragged her into the ring and submitted her with the Asuka Lock in under a minute. Lacey Evans was twice shown watching Lynch's match.

The cold open was perfection achieved, as was Lynch's promo once she hit the ring. From there, everything got a bit sloppy. Asuka can speak English well enough when she's not screaming, but that's all she's allowed to do in WWE. That made it tough to understand her. The IIconics' involvement and the end of the segment was obvious from the moment their music hit. It was a fine build to the Lynch-Asuka match, but nothing to write home about other than the first minute of the show. Grade: C+

Name change and a breakout win

The advertised match between Andrade -- who is now going by one name after dropping "Cien" Almas -- was set for the second half of the show, but the build began early in a backstage interview segment. Andrade got a chance on the mic and said that while Mysterio used to be his idol, he's the future. Zelina Vega promised Andrade would beat Mysterio, win the Royal Rumble and become the WWE champion at WrestleMania 35. Later, As Mysterio walked to the ring for the match, he passed by Nikki Cross, who was going crazy inside of a chain-link cage.

Andrade def. Rey Mysterio via pinfall: Wrestled in a true luchador style, Mysterio and Andrade had one hell of a match, including a tremendous spinning sit-down powerbomb outside the ring. Andrade countered a 619 attempt late and looked prepared to hit a move when Mysterio countered back and slammed Andrarde neck-first into the canvas in a pinning combination. Mysterio then hit a 619 and went to the top rope for a frog splash, giving Vega a chance to distract the referee. Andrade came to, knocked Mysterio's feet down and hit an elevated hammerlock DDT from the top rope for the 1-2-3.

This was a stellar bout and one of the best TV matches we have seen in quite some time. It would have been nice to see Andrade go over clean -- and keep his name, the best parts of which they have trashed -- but it was still a great match and victory for the former La Sombra. Andrade is one of the top five in-ring performers on the main roster today, he has a great manager in Vega and a fantastic look. He can be a main eventer for WWE who truly appeals to a broader market, and hopefully this is the start of a push for him that puts him in a title feud on the way to WrestleMania 35. Grade: A- (points only deducted for the stupid name change)

What else happened on SmackDown?

AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan brawl among the fans: Immediately after the women's segment to open the show, Styles's music hit and he walked around the ring staring down Lynch and Asuka before making his way through the crowd and into the concourse. He cut a quick promo before throwing T-shirts to fans and telling them to eat a table lined with hot dogs, which led to Bryan attacking him from behind. Styles quickly got the upperhand and drove Bryan through the hot dog table before the two were restrained.

