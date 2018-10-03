WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Charlotte Flair attacks; AJ Styles' message from home

We're now just four days away from the WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia, and we're also coming off one of the best editions of SmackDown Live in recent memory last week. We were left with the ultimate hook last Tuesday as Samoa Joe appeared to be infiltrating the home of WWE champion AJ Styles. Questions there were answered immediately, as were some about a certain city in the state of Wisconsin. But taking center stage on the go-home show Tuesday night was the heated feud over the women's championship between the champ Becky Lynch and former best friend Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch's Super Show-Down surprise

SmackDown women's champion Lynch headed out to close the show. She said that six weeks ago at SummerSlam, she just started taking what she wanted. She now runs this division and has made it the most relevant thing in WWE. The champ learned that being kind gets you nothing but stabbed in the back and being treated as a fool. Now she strikes when she wants and often, she stated, before replaying all the events of the past few weeks on the Titantron. When we came back. Lynch was laughing and said she could watch that all day. She wants to know where all of her promotion is, but come Saturday, she's going to make sure everyone knows she's the face of WWE. She certainly helped the cause by revealing a new Super Show-Down poster in the ring which featured only her, standing on top of Flair from the photo shoot last week.

Flair's music hit and she ran to the ring, immediately attacking the champion and tossing here through her own poster. She locked in the Figure Four on the outside before connecting with a kick back in the ring. Flair stood tall on Tuesday, four days before she aims to get her title back.

Lynch remains the best thing going in the company right now, and more impeccable mic work on Tuesday night in a main event position was yet another stern reminder of that. As much as people may hate to hear this, too, it was absolutely the right call for Flair to get at least a little bit of retribution here for all she's put up with over the past few weeks. This blood feud continues to catch your attention week in and week out, and yes, that's mainly due to the breakout performance from the Irish Lass Kicker. Grade: B+

What happened in Milwaukee?

Rusev and Lana hit the ring, and the attack from English was again played on the Titantron. Rusev said the attack ended their team as well as their friendship, but he took it a step further with the Milwaukee claim. This all just makes him want to tear Aiden's pale body apart, and then the "Bulgarian Brute" called out English to present the evidence. After some stalling, English finally played a video on the screen, which began with him rehearsing his heel lines bashing the city in a hotel room, shirtless. A knock hit the door and it was Lana, who entered the room and let English know that there's been something she's been wanting to say to him for a while now. Lana then belted out, "I want you ..." and the video cut at that point. English said that he'd really like to show us the rest, but legal obligations are preventing him from making that happen. Rusev argued a bit with Lana in the ring before flying up the ramp after English. Lana remained in the ring with a concerned look on her face. Backstage, Rusev was in search of English still but was approached by his wife, who said there's more to the video than he thinks. Rusev said they're not doing this there and stormed off.

OK, it was made pretty crystal clear where the video cut off that the rest of Lana's comments we were unable to see will eventually be revealed to be nothing incriminating. Still, the concentration here is on the journey for now, not the destination, and everyone involved is doing a fantastic job thus far. English as a heel on his own is breaking out, and we're getting vengeance-seeking husband Rusev as the sympathetic babyface. Pro wrestling is all about the right people in the right roles, and that's what we have here. Grade: A-

AJ Styles sends a message from home

General manager Paige kicked off SmackDown on Tuesday night to address last week's diabolical actions of Joe. Paige said she thought when she took this job that she'd never be in the position she is right now. What Samoa Joe did last week crossed the line, and by heading to Styles' home, he committed the worst criminal act in WWE history. She replayed the footage on the Titantron of Joe's invasion from last week. Paige revealed that the situation didn't escalate any further last week, as she called the police and Joe had trespassing charges pressed against him. The general manager said she discussed the situation with WWE management, who recommended Joe be fired. But before she executed Joe's termination, she called Styles to ask his opinion and he recommended against the firing because, in that case, he likely wouldn't be able to get his hands on the man who's been terrorizing his family.

Styles, seated on the couch inside his house, appeared on the screen and apologized to the fans for not being at SmackDown. He said that, under the circumstances, he doesn't think he'll be able to perform tonight. He's afraid of doing something emotional and he's not leaving his house until he gets confirmation that Joe is on his way to Australia. The WWE champion needs to be at his house with his family, and his daughter has even been having nightmares about her "Uncle Joe" hiding in her closet. Styles closed by saying that he's going to bury Joe alive (yes, I did think the same thing everyone else likely did when Styles spit out this line) come Saturday at Super-Show-Down.

I'm never against keeping competitors away from one another on a go-home show under the right circumstances, and in this case, it fit. Of course Styles would not want to leave his family's side given what happened last week to close the show, so the logic was there in that regard. Styles speaking from the same house Joe attempted to invade last week added yet another dramatic element to what has been one of the best WWE storylines of the year. If there was any glaring issue with this segment, it was Paige referring to Joe's act last week as the worst in WWE history because ... well, if you've watched WWE long enough, you're aware of the level of hyperbole there.Grade: B-

What else happened on SmackDown?



R-Truth & Carmella def. Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vege via submission: Carmella locked in the Code of Silence on Vega to make her tap out.

Carmella locked in the Code of Silence on Vega to make her tap out. New Day cooks: The SmackDown tag team champs -- accompanied by Mr. Bootyworth -- were set up in the ring to film a pilot cooking show. As they were about to have Bootyworth reveal the secret to the pancakes, The Bar headed toward the ring. The two teams ended up brawling in the ring, with the Super Show-Down challengers eventually getting the better of the champions. With all three members of New Day laid out, Sheamus & Cesaro humiliated Bootyworth by filling his hat with pancake batter and placing it back on his head.

The SmackDown tag team champs -- accompanied by Mr. Bootyworth -- were set up in the ring to film a pilot cooking show. As they were about to have Bootyworth reveal the secret to the pancakes, The Bar headed toward the ring. The two teams ended up brawling in the ring, with the Super Show-Down challengers eventually getting the better of the champions. With all three members of New Day laid out, Sheamus & Cesaro humiliated Bootyworth by filling his hat with pancake batter and placing it back on his head. Randy Orton vs. Tye Dillinger ended in a no contest: After the attack that took place last Tuesday, Dillinger approached Paige earlier in the night and said that he wanted Orton. He got Orton, and even jumped out to get the upper-hand early on the outside. Orton eventually overcame, though, and proceeded to maul Dillinger, a beating which included removing the turnbuckle and pulling at his finger in yet another sickening visual.

After the attack that took place last Tuesday, Dillinger approached Paige earlier in the night and said that he wanted Orton. He got Orton, and even jumped out to get the upper-hand early on the outside. Orton eventually overcame, though, and proceeded to maul Dillinger, a beating which included removing the turnbuckle and pulling at his finger in yet another sickening visual. Shelton Benjamin def. Daniel Bryan via pinfall: Miz was on commentary for this one and eventually found his way to the apron. Bryan bumped into him, then tried to charge at Benjamin but got hit with Paydirt instead to give Benjamin the win. Following the match, Miz threw Bryan into the announce table multiple times before finishing him off in the ring with the Skull-Crushing Finale.

Miz was on commentary for this one and eventually found his way to the apron. Bryan bumped into him, then tried to charge at Benjamin but got hit with Paydirt instead to give Benjamin the win. Following the match, Miz threw Bryan into the announce table multiple times before finishing him off in the ring with the Skull-Crushing Finale. Asuka def. Peyton Royce via submission: Four days before she teams with Naomi to battle The IIconics in their home country, Asuka made Royce submit to the Asuka Lock.



