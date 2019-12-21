WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Daniel Bryan and Miz team up, No. 1 contender match set

Christmas week is nearly upon us, and Friday night in Brooklyn, WWE treated us to its final live television airing -- Raw on Monday night will air on a one-week tape delay -- in SmackDown on Fox. While Friday night's show did include the customary campiness that accompanies pre-holiday episodes, the primary storyline of the brand surrounding universal champion Bray Wyatt, Daniel Bryan and The Miz was pushed forward -- with a new player even joining the universal title mix.

Let's have a look now at everything that went down on Friday during the pre-Christmas episode of SmackDown in Brooklyn.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week, and be sure to listen to our review of WWE TLC from last weekend below.

No. 1 contender to be determined ... next week

Bryan was out to kick off this week's show on the heels of his return at TLC last Sunday. Bryan said that when he got cleaned up after Wyatt shaved off his hair and his beard, the first thing he noticed was that the "Daniel Bryan brand" was gone. He said that the first time his daughter saw him without the hair and the beard, she cried in fear when she didn't recognize him. Bryan, however, was pleased with who he saw in the mirror because it reminded him of the man who had to scratch and claw his way to success. Bryan invited Wyatt out to the ring so he can change him, but instead, it was The Miz who joined him. Miz told Bryan that he didn't have to go through what he did in the form of Wyatt invading his home and terrorizing his family, so he wants to take from Wyatt what matters the most to him: the universal championship. This prompted King Corbin to join the party. Corbin pointed out that, by virtue of defeating Roman Reigns at TLC, that places him next in line for a shot at the top title on the SmackDown brand. Corbin called both Miz and Bryan terrible fathers, and they began to walk him down in anger. Dolph Ziggler entered from behind, blindsided Bryan and laid out Miz with a superkick. Corbin then put Bryan down with an End of Days as the heel tandem stood tall to end the segment. Naturally, it was announced our main event will be Bryan & Miz vs. Corbin & Ziggler.

In the locker room later in the night, Miz reluctantly thanked Bryan for saving him at TLC before Wyatt could smash him with the clown mallet. The two eventually bickered back and forth over who still hates who more. Miz then said that they need to focus on Corbin and Ziggler tonight as a team before letting Bryan know that Wyatt is his after tonight.

The Miz & Daniel Bryan def. Dolph Ziggler & King Corbin via submission: The Miz made Ziggler tap to the Figure Four for the victory. Corbin tried to make the save but was met with a running knee from Bryan. Immediately following the match, it was announced that next Friday's SmackDown will feature a triple threat match between Bryan, Miz and Corbin with the winner getting the universal title shot against Wyatt at the Royal Rumble. As the show was going off the air and the three men were recuperating in the ring, they were met with the lights going down and the maniacal laughter of "The Fiend" blaring over the speakers.

Simply put, the addition of Corbin into the mix here just feels unnecessary and forced. WWE already has an issue on their hands with some fans believing Corbin is being shoved down their throats, and his inclusion into the universal title picture -- even in a simple No. 1 contender's match -- doesn't necessarily fit the narrative that "The Fiend" has a personal issue in some form or fashion with each one of his opponents; this isn't to say Corbin should never be in a world title picture, he just doesn't fit this particular scenario. Sure, anything is possible in this crazy world of sports entertainment under the WWE banner, but it's hard to believe that Corbin is going to come away as the No. 1 contender next week. This should just have been left to a singles match between longtime rivals Bryan and Miz on the heels of their victory together as a reluctant team. Grade: D+

What else happened on SmackDown?