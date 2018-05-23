WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Daniel Bryan shines, Shinsuke Nakamura chooses

With more than three weeks left until Money in the Bank in Chicago on June 17, SmackDown Live on Tuesday night emanated from Worcester, Massachusetts. This week's show was slated to answer a few questions in regards to one of the biggest events of the year, and for the most part, we received the answers that were advertised. One of the biggest questions was who would inch closer to earning a spot in the men's Money in the Bank match, as both Daniel Bryan and United States champion Jeff Hardy were afforded second chances after previous losses.

Let's take a look at what went down on the show.

Daniel Bryan moves closer to Money in the Bank

Earlier in the show after Big Cass, who was originally slated to face Samoa Joe before reinjuring his knee, was shown walking around backstage on crutches berating everyone around him before Bryan was interviewed. Bryan said he knows all about second chances, and while Jeff Hardy is a legend in the company, he will tap a legend out to get that much closer to earning a spot in the Money in the Bank match. Immediately prior to the main event, Hardy showed similar respect to Bryan before stating he was ready to take flight.

Daniel Bryan def. Jeff Hardy via submission: After a fantastic match that most assumed we were getting from these two in this WWE dream match, Bryan got one step closer to a spot in the Money in the Bank match by locking in a heel hook on Hardy to make him tap out. Immediately following the bout, Joe, who was on commentary, entered the ring to admit he fails to see why Bryan is celebrating the victory because now they have to face off next week. Joe then told Renee Young backstage as the show went off the air that he would put Bryan to sleep next week before mocking the "Yes!" chant.

The plus side of all of this is that we're getting the first Bryan and Joe match inside a WWE ring next week on SmackDown; no wrestling fan should complain about that in any capacity. It will also be their first one-on-one bout in over 11 years. The downside to all of this, however, is the fact that we can all see Cass costing Bryan the Money in the Bank opportunity next week in that match. Still, this was a good match between Hardy and Bryan, and it's impossible to not be excited about seeing Bryan vs. Joe next week before the likely shenanigans take place. Grade: B

Shinsuke Nakamura makes his decision

With both Nakamura and AJ Styles in the ring, the WWE champion wanted to get right to the point and learn the stipulation for the title match at Money in the Bank. Nakamura replayed his victory over Styles from last week on the Titantron, and it appeared the challenger was ready to name his stipulation -- and that stipulation jokingly turned out to be a pillow fight. Not taking well to the joke, Styles said there's no stipulation that could give Nakamura the upper hand. The two then brawled to the outside, through the crowd and then back to the ringside area. It became evident the stipulation Nakamura was going to choose. After getting the better of Styles, leaving him laying on the floor, Nakamura began counting to 10. He jumped on top of the announce table to reveal that the WWE championship match at Money in the Bank would, of course, be a Last Man Standing Match.

So, here's a scenario for everyone: At Money in the Bank, Styles and Nakamura low blow one another simultaneously once again -- same finish as Backlash -- and both men are rendered useless for 10 seconds. Per the stipulation of the bout, we would have another double knockout finish, an outcome that creative has already wasted. Truth of the matter is, while we all had the highest of hopes for this program when it began, poor booking has left many of us disinterested despite solid heel work from Nakamura. It's (been) time to move on, so hopefully one way or another there's a definitive finish in less than three weeks and we can all get on with our lives. Grade: D

What else happened on SmackDown?