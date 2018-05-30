WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Final men's Money in the Bank slot filled

With just a few weeks to go, the WWE Money in the Bank card is starting to fill out. The main event of Tuesday night's SmackDown Live was going to answer a big question for that card: Who would be the final entrant in the men's Money in the Bank match? Advertised to provide us an answer to that question was a WWE dream match between Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe, but just as SmackDown got underway this week, the Bryan-Joe party was crashed by someone else looking for his briefcase opportunity that he never received.

Samoa Joe fills the final Money in the Bank slot

Joe, to the surprise of the announce team, made his way out to begin SmackDown this week. He immediately grabbed a ladder from underneath the ring, climbing it after he brought it into the squared circle and taking down the briefcase. Joe proceeded to run down Bryan, bringing his family into it, which brought the former SmackDown general manager right out to confront his opponent. Bryan told Joe he went too far, and if he continued to talk about his family, he would break his leg. Just as the two were about to come to blows in the ring, the generic entrance music of Big Cass interrupted them.

Cass made his way to the ring with one crutch while still selling the knee injury, and when he got on the apron, he revealed that he had spoken to general manager Paige. Apparently, the second-chance opportunity would not be going to Bryan, rather Cass would face Joe once he was medically cleared. But you see, Cass shortly revealed that he had already been cleared, taking out both Bryan and Joe to stand tall to end the segment. Backstage, Paige announced that main event Tuesday for the coveted Money in the Bank slot would now be a triple threat affair.

It seems @BigCassWWE is medically cleared to compete on #SDLive, that could mean VERY bad things for @WWEDanielBryan...AND @SamoaJoe for that matter! pic.twitter.com/8qWcVpxnvC — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2018

Samoa Joe def. Daniel Bryan (via knockout) and Big Cass to win the Money in the Bank qualifying match: Bryan had victory in his grasp after connecting with a running knee on Cass, but Joe, who was on the outside, got back into the ring to slap the Coquina Clutch on Bryan. While Bryan didn't tap out, he was rendered unconscious and Joe will now take up the final spot in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. After the match, Cass attacked a woozy Bryan to stand tall to end the show.

This was an entertaining main event, and all three men delivered (yes, even Cass). Furthermore, the right call was made by putting Joe in the ladder match. They clearly want to continue the Bryan-Cass storyline for a little while longer, at least, and the thought of a dangerous Joe walking around with the briefcase is definitely intriguing. An overall enjoyable edition of SmackDown was capped off perfectly with this match and the outcome. Grade: A-

What else happened on SmackDown?

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Tye Dillinger via pinfall: Nakamura earned the victory after nailing Dillinger with the Kinshasa. Throughout the match, Nakamura was taunting WWE champion AJ Styles by counting out loud nearly every time Dillinger was down on the mat. After the match, Nakamura struck Dillinger in the back of the head with one more Kinshasa, then took the microphone to count to 10. Styles was interviewed backstage, and while he admitted the Last Man Standing format benefits a striker the likes of Nakamura, he'll still emerge victorious come Money in the Bank. Not the 10-count @WWEDillinger was hoping for tonight...#SDLive @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/GiO75dIc3Z — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2018