WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Four Horsewomen feud escalates, top stars form alliance

SmackDown Live aired for the final time Tuesday night on USA Network with a solid offering featuring meaningful plot advancement and good in-ring action. As the show gets set for its transition to FOX next Friday night, fans were given a final reminder at what has made the blue brand WWE's best TV show for the latter half of the decade.

Let's take a look now at what happened when SmackDown touched down in the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday night.

Four Horsewomen beef escalates

Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Carmella & Charlotte Flair via submission when Banks made Carmella tap to the Banks Statement. After the match, R-Truth helped Carmella escape as the women's locker room emptied to go after the 24/7 champion. That left Flair alone with Bayley and Banks, who attacked until Becky Lynch ran out to make the save. Later in the show, it was announced that Lynch and Flair would face Bayley and Banks in a tag match on the SmackDown on FOX debut next week.

The show ended with Banks attacking Lynch as "The Man" was cutting a backstage promo. After a brief back-and-forth scuffle, Lynch was left laid out as officials got involved to break things up.

The FOX debut needed at least one more enticing match announced on TV this week, and this fits the bill. The top four women on the WWE roster in a tag match is exactly the kind of showcase that makes sense without lowering the stakes at Hell in a Cell. The final bit of Banks attacking and laying out Lynch also added some punch (no pun intended) to the match while escalating things for their meeting in the cell. Nothing that happened here was groundbreaking, but it served bigger purposes in valuable ways. Grade: B+

Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan forge alliance

Erick Rowan def. Daniel Bryan via pinfall after an Iron Claw Slam. This was a solid match, and it was predictable Luke Harper would get involved to tip the scales in Rowan's favor. After the match, as Rowan and Harper were about to continue their beating of Bryan, Roman Reigns ran out to make the save. After chasing the heels off, Bryan asked the crowd if they'd like to see him team with Reigns to "kick their disrespectful asses" and was met with significant support and "YES!" chants.

Bryan is the best professional wrestler on the planet, and his ability to push Rowan in a match like he did here is a big reason why he's earned that distinction. The match won't make any Best of the Year lists, but it's exactly the kind of TV match that boosts a show. It's wild to see Rowan get TV time for 25 percent of the show as the segment ended about half an hour after the SmackDown came on the air, but he's pulling his weight in the ring and on the mic over the past few weeks. If there's any downside to the whole situation, it's that we seem to be sliding away from Bryan's excellent heel run. But that just means more excellent Bryan work as a face for the foreseeable future. Grade: B

What else happened on SmackDown?