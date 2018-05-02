WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: It looks like AJ Styles has a new challenger

With just five days until Backlash, Tuesday night's SmackDown Live served as the go-home show for the return of dual-branded pay-per-views. The main storyline heading into this week's SmackDown was Shinsuke Nakamura demanding an apology from WWE champion AJ Styles following the champ's violent meltdown in their Greatest Royal Rumble match which resulted in a double countout this past Friday in Saudi Arabia.

Styles, of course, would refuse to offer up that apology. But after Tuesday, the WWE champion has something else -- rather, someone else -- to worry about other than Nakamura continuously hitting him with low blows.

Samoa Joe inserts himself into WWE title picture

In the ring with Renee Young, Styles refused to apologize to Nakamura and instead let everyone know that he was going to be victorious once again on Sunday, especially with the new no disqualification rules that were placed on the bout at the beginning of the show by general manager Paige. The champ was then interrupted ... but not by his challenger this Sunday.

Samoa Joe made his way out to the entrance ramp to send a stern warning to both Styles and Nakamura. When he gets finished with Roman Reigns at Backlash, he is coming for the WWE championship, no matter who's the one holding it after Sunday. Nakamura's music hit and Joe turned to defend himself, however, he wasn't the one being attacked. Nakamura sneakily made his way through the crowd, entered the ring behind Styles and, you guessed it, hit the WWE champion right where it hurts the most. After reveling in Styles' pain for a bit, he took him out with the Kinshasa five days before they meet once again for the most prestigious title in the company.

It really is that hard for Styles to realize he needs some protection down there, huh? Nonetheless, beginning to insert Samoa Joe into the WWE championship picture is the correct move here. Lately, both in the ring and on the microphone, there have been few better in the company than Joe and it's obvious on a weekly basis. Regardless of what takes place in both matches on Sunday, it shouldn't be all that long before the Samoan Submission Machine is carrying around the top title in the company. Grade: A-

What else happened on SmackDown?

Jeff Hardy & Randy Orton def. The Miz & Shelton Benjamin via pinfall: After the scheduled "Miz TV" segment with Hardy went off the rails, the tag team bout was made during the commercial break. Hardy picked up the win for he and Orton after a Swanton Bomb to Benjamin. Of course, the champ ate an RKO outta nowhere following the victory.



Lana disrupting Rusev Day? Rusev and Aiden English were shown in the back, and then the camera panned to Lana in a "Rusev Day," shirt, much to the delight of the crowd. Her intentions of breaking up Rusev Day would quickly be revealed when she suggested her husband isn't experiencing success with English by his side.



Rusev and Aiden English were shown in the back, and then the camera panned to Lana in a "Rusev Day," shirt, much to the delight of the crowd. Her intentions of breaking up Rusev Day would quickly be revealed when she suggested her husband isn't experiencing success with English by his side. Big Cass rants on Daniel Bryan: The announcers revealed that Bryan was not in attendance on Tuesday with WWE doctors refusing to clear him after chest injuries sustained during his record-setting Greatest Royal Rumble performance. Taking advantage of Bryan's absence, Cass teased that Bryan would be coming out to the ring to join him, instead bringing out a tiny impersonator to poke fun at the former general manager over his size. The actor portraying Bryan would end up eating a big boot from Cass as we get set for their showdown on Sunday. Well, @BigCassWWE didn't want to wait until #WWEBacklash to put the BOOTS to "Daniel Bryan"... #SDLivepic.twitter.com/zA6PTXelSS — WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2018