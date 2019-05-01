WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Kofi Kingston attacks, Money in the Bank fields complete

One night after Raw produced a frustratingly bland show and record-low ratings for a non-holiday episode, the pressure was on SmackDown Live to turn the page into something fresh and spectacular. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. For any fans hoping for extra flavor on Tuesday night, SmackDown was largely all vanilla in a forgettable two hours emanating from Ohio State University in Columbus.

Despite a recent Superstar Shakeup that reshuffled the deck following WrestleMania, WWE creative continued to rely on generic copy-and-paste tropes to sluggishly move storylines along while filling time with inconsequential matches.

Let's take a closer look at the highs and lows from the blue brand on Tuesday.

WWE SmackDown results, grades



Kevin Owens tells Kofi Kingston the truth: Kingston entered the ring solo and opened SmackDown by delivering an inspirational speech about overcoming. He admitted only trusting Owens because he believes in second chances. Kingston then issued a challenge to Owens for Money in the Bank that KO came out and accepted. Owens also cut a promo in which he said Kingston isn't championship material and "is over his head and drowning" as champion. Xavier Woods, who was injured by Owens last week, ran out to attack from behind but ate a super kick for his troubles. KO ran off as Kingston gave chase. Grade: B

Becky Lynch def. Bayley via submission: This non-title match saw Bayley control the majority of the action as Lynch, the Raw and SmackDown women's champion, was just 24 hours removed from brawling with Lacey Evans. But Bayley's elbow off the top rope caught nothing but knees, and Lynch transitioned into her Dis-Arm-Her to produce the quick tap. Just as Lynch stood up, Charlotte Flair ran in to lay her out with a big boot before tossing Bayley into the ring post. Grade: C+

Aleister Black cuts threatening promo: For the second straight week, Black delivered a dark (and somewhat awkward) backstage speech about fear and how he uses it to paralyze his opponents. "It is in man's nature to fear what we don't understand," Black said. "They eventually uncover a truth that allows them to fade to black." Grade: C

The Hardy Boyz vacate SmackDown tag team titles: Entering the ring on crutches, Jeff Hardy joined his brother Matt in throwing to a video package showcasing Lars Sullivan's recent attacks on the roster. Jeff claimed Sullivan's recent attack left him needing surgery on his leg and that he'll be out for a long time. Matt then revealed the brothers must give up their titles. Out came Sullivan to beat down Matt as Jeff picked up his crutch while hopping on one leg and threatened to swing it. R-Truth attacked Sullivan from behind with a steel chair. Sullivan no sold it and punched it out of mid air moments later before hitting a sit-out power bomb on Truth. Another week and another generic beating delivered by Sullivan without the compelling addition of a storyline. Grade: C+

Asuka & Kairi Sane def. local enhancement team via pinfall: In a virtual squash match meant to shine up Paige's new tag team, Asuka and Sane made quick work of a team of jobbers that never even had their names announced. Part of that was because The IIconics, wearing their women's tag team titles over their shoulders, sat in to make a mockery of commentary. Sane landed her Insane Elbow for the 1-2-3. Grade: D+

Four SmackDown women added to Money in the Bank match: Ember Moon and Carmella were announced during a backstage interview in which they traded insults. The duo joined the previously announced Bayley, who joins Raw members Natalya, Naomi, Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss. The final SmackDown member was added when Mandy Rose approached Sonya Deville in the locker room revealing Shane McMahon's plan that one former Absolution member join the match. After Rose attempted to give the spot to Deville, her partner called her out for being insincere and setting her up. Ultimately, however, Deville agreed the spot should go to Rose, who challenged for the SmackDown women's title earlier this year and "should finish the job." Grade: C

Roman Reigns def. The B Team via pinball in a 2-on-1 handicap match: Shane McMahon interrupted Reigns' in-ring promo by telling him, "You say you are the Big Dog in the yard, and that might be true, but I'm just out here to remind you the McMahon family owns the land." In addition to booking Reigns in a handicap match, he enlisted Elias as a special guest enforcer who made his presence felt early by twice attacking Reigns outside the ring. Elias pulled referee Mike Chioda out of the ring by his legs to prevent a Reigns pin. Elias also attempted to count Reigns out after Axel landed a Perfect Plex but Reigns kicked out at two. The finish saw Reigns knock Elias down with a Superman punch before spearing Axel for the pin.

Credit Reigns and company for churning out a much more entertaining match than the storyline behind it had any right to produce. It's simply about time Elias sees himself in a feud this important, so his inclusion has been refreshing. So has McMahon's perfect heel presence as an evil authority member. But the problem is Elias hasn't been given, as of yet, enough of the spotlight to come across as a truly elite and competitive heel opposite Reigns, with this week succeeding in making him look like nothing more than he was within the storyline -- a hired goon to enforce the tired storyline of the McMahon family getting in Reigns' way. Grade: B-

Finn Balor & Ali def. Randy Orton & Andrade via pinfall: Shortly after all four men were announced as SmackDown members in the men's Money in the Bank match (joining Ricochet, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre of Raw), this inconsequential tag team match was booked. Andrade cut a promo on everyone, including his teammate Orton, on the way to the ring. Ali went on to finish off Andrade with his 450 splash for the pin just as Orton surprised Balor from behind with an RKO. Ali chased Orton with a superkick shortly after. Grade: C

Kofi Kingston crashes The KO Show: During the episode's final segment, Owens shared his plans to relieve Kingston "of the burden he has been carrying around since WrestleMania" by taking his WWE championship at Money in the Bank. He also revealed he had planned to have Woods as a guest before injuring him to open the show. Instead, Owens set up action figures of Woods and Big E on the chair next to him. Out came an angry Kingston to spark a vicious attack of Owens that spilled onto the floor and over the announce table. Kingston landed a chair shot but KO raked his eyes and escaped through the crowd. A distraught Kingston stood on the top turnbuckle and yelled, "This is what you wanted! You asked for this!"

WWE was smart not only to bookend the episode with the brand's most important feud but to rely so heavily on Owens to carry the load. In that regard, KO was fantastic in cutting promos and showing such palpable disrespect for Kingston as champion. The problem is, he was almost too good. In fact, Kingston's storyline lack of help from his injured New Day brethren actually exposed the concept Owens had attempted to ring true that Kingston -- for how great his WrestleMania moment was, just isn't a leading man capable of carrying a major title feud as champion. Grade: B-



