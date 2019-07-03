WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Kofi Kingston defies Samoa Joe, Extreme Rules match change

One night after Monday Night Raw seemed to win back the morale of every struggling wrestling fan in episode one of the Paul Heyman era as creative executive director, SmackDown Live failed to set the world on fire just the same. The good news is, still weeks out from former WCW head Eric Bischoff taking over the same role as Heyman on the blue brand, Tuesday's episode was still an entertaining watch with plenty to look back on fondly, including a sensational in-ring verbal tussle between WWE champion Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe.

Just two weeks out from Extreme Rules, WWE's main roster booking is in a much better place overall this week than it has been in many months. There's plenty to be optimistic about in the final months before a much-hyped move of SmackDown to Friday night's on Fox in October.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Heavy Machinery earns Extreme Rules title match spot

SmackDown opened with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre welcomed as guests of "The Kevin Owens Show." McMahon announced that their tag team match against The Undertaker and Roman Reigns would have a no holds barred stipulation at Extreme Rules. After things got testy between KO and the heels, Owens interrupted a run-in attempt from Dolph Ziggler by telling him to "get over it" in regards to his claim that Kofi Kingston's title run should have been his. Instead of booking a match between them, McMahon paired Owens and Ziggler together in a match later in the night against Heavy Machinery, with the winner being added to a triple threat tag team title match at Extreme Rules.

Heavy Machinery def. Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler via pinfall: New Day members Big E and Xavier Woods had their own announce table while SmackDown champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan sat in on commentary to scout their future opponent. The pairing led to a mid-match brawl that saw Rowan choke slam Woods through a table after disposing of the pancakes. The match continued until Otis escaped a stunner attempt from KO just as Ziggler accidentally floored Owens with a superkick. Heavy Machinery then hit Owens with the Compacter to steal the win. An angry KO gave a postmatch stunner to Ziggler before screaming, "This is my show!"

This turned out to be a mixed bag of segments that, through the sum of its parts, still proved entertaining as the backbone of the show. Yet for as great as Owens was on the microphone in the opening segment, his unexplained face turn felt off throughout the rest of the episode (as did the absence of Sami Zayn). In the end, WWE found a creative way to add Heavy Machinery to the title match and incorporate multiple superstars into the same opening and closing segments without coming off as forced. Grade: B-

Kofi Kingston stands up to Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe began the in-ring face off between himself and the WWE champion by telling moderator Kayla Braxton to leave for her own good. What followed was a promo in which Joe accused Kingston of hustling both his New Day teammates and the WWE universe with his charisma. Kingston responded to accusations that he uses people by reminding "Jealous Joe" he won all of his major matches in 2019 without the help of anyone. Joe closed the segment by offering Kingston a handshake that, if accepted, would guarantee the safety of those Kingston cares about until their match at Extreme Rules. Following a long pause and an extended hand, Kingston flipped Joe off before knocking him cold with Trouble in Paradise.

This not only was the highlight of the show, it was clearly the high point in Kingston's title reign (not counting his emotional victory at WrestleMania). Seeing Kingston stand up for himself in such a Steve Austin-like way was anything but PG and gave his character much needed toughness. Joe was just as brilliant in this standoff, delivering his "game respects game" speech as a way to convince Kingston he's no better than his diabolical opponent. Grade: A-

What else happened on SmackDown Live?

Daniel Bryan def. Big E via pinfall thanks to outside interference from Rowan. The in-ring chemistry between these two was strong despite the predictable heel finish. Big E missed a spear through the ropes, and Rowan threw him into the ring post outside. A running knee to the face from Bryan produced the pin.

thanks to outside interference from Rowan. The in-ring chemistry between these two was strong despite the predictable heel finish. Big E missed a spear through the ropes, and Rowan threw him into the ring post outside. A running knee to the face from Bryan produced the pin. R-Truth promised to win back his 24/7 title during a backstage interview and threatened to turn Drake Maverick's honeymoon into a threesome after hearing the couple was celebrating in San Antonio. "I want my baby back!" Truth exclaimed.

during a backstage interview and threatened to turn Drake Maverick's honeymoon into a threesome after hearing the couple was celebrating in San Antonio. "I want my baby back!" Truth exclaimed. Bayley def. Nikki Cross via pinfall in a non-title bout that came to be after Alexa Bliss asked Cross backstage to replace her this week as host of "A Moment of Bliss." Cross went on to ask Bayley the hard questions about why she called Bliss a liar before challenging her to a match. Bayley closed a short but finely-worked match with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex to put Cross away.

in a non-title bout that came to be after Alexa Bliss asked Cross backstage to replace her this week as host of "A Moment of Bliss." Cross went on to ask Bayley the hard questions about why she called Bliss a liar before challenging her to a match. Bayley closed a short but finely-worked match with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex to put Cross away. Ali delivered an emotional promo in which he promises his chase of the WWE championship will be one that exposes lies and brings change to the world. In the gritty video promo recorded in a parking lot, Ali vowed to change millions of minds who were told to believe a lie about how they should be defined based upon their name, religion and skin color. "Let the lies be exposed, and most importantly, let the change begin." #ChaseTheLight #SDLive @AliWWE pic.twitter.com/u3bfkqPAAl — WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2019