WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Main event angle, Superstar Shakeup enhance show

If there's an argument to be made regarding which brand received the better of the Superstar Shakeup that WWE has presented following WrestleMania 34, it wouldn't be a reach to suggest its SmackDown Live. Tuesday's episode saw a number of key names added to the list of superstars who either made the switch from Raw or were called up from NXT. And for whatever the blue brand lacked in terms of marquee and main event level talent that it acquired, it certainly made up for in terms of depth.

Samoa Joe, Asuka, Jeff Hardy, Big Cass, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, The Bar, Sin Cara and R-Truth were added Tuesday to the previously announced The Miz and Iconics as new faces to join the new look SmackDown. Andrade "Cien" Almas and the faction SAnitY (sans Nikki Cross) were also named as late additions from NXT.

While this week's show was certainly a step down from the unpredictable electricity from one week ago in New Orleans, the sparking of new feuds and the tease for future ones provided enough entertainment and fodder for conversation.

Just take WWE champion AJ Styles, for example. Imagine that his next year might include feuds against Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe and The Miz, and you quickly realize how good SmackDown just might become again provided the booking can match the talent.

AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan join forces in main event

The show began with Styles insisting he's won't leave the ring until he confronts the "con artist" Shinsuke Nakamura for ruining last week's dream match against Daniel Bryan. Out came Rusev and Aiden English to interrupt. Citing both Rusev Day and his belief that Nakamura "doesn't have a spine," Styles was surprisingly willing to accept an instant match against him. After Styles secured an early calf crusher attempt, English ran in to force a quick ending via disqualification. But their double teaming of Styles was broken up by a run-in from Bryan. Afterwards, new SmackDown general manager Paige quoted Teddy Long and booked a tag team match later tonight between Styles-Bryan and Rusev-English.

Bryan went on to tell Renee Young during a backstage interview that he helped Styles because he respects him and hopes to one day face him again inside the ring. Big Cass walked in to interrupt things, which signaled both his return from injury and move to SmackDown. "So you're what all the fuss is about?" Cass said, staring down at Bryan. "Little man." The main event tag team match saw a sustained beating on Styles build toward a hot tag for Bryan. But just as he Rusev looked ready to be beaten, Nakamura snuck up from behind on the ring apron to hit a low blow on Styles. As soon as Bryan realized what happened, Big Cass ran in to lay him out with a boot to the face. As Cass stood tall over Bryan to close the show in the center of the ring, Nakamura reiterated how he "no speak English" when asked on the stage by Young what happened.

For as clunky and corny as the opening segment came across (including the painfully predictable booking of the main event match), the developments to close the show were red hot. Presenting Nakamura as a heel continues to be one of WWE's best recent decisions as his creepy facial expressions work incredibly better when paired with reckless groin shots. Turning him heel might also be the thing that saves his character on the main roster.

Big Cass, meanwhile, looked great in delivering a massive statement (both on the microphone and inside the ring) that he means business upon his solo return. While a Bryan-Cass program is likely the furthest thing anyone would've predicted, the feud offers both exactly what they need. Bryan will look great bumping for a larger opponent as he continues his adjustment back to the ring. Cass, whom Vince McMahon continues to be higher on than nearly all fans and critics, will also benefit from the experience and legitimate rub he'll get from working such a big name. Grade: A-

Hell has been RAISED in our main event thanks to the uninvited pair of @ShinsukeN and @BigCassWWE! #SDLivepic.twitter.com/HTmn9Xg4Nc — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018

Battle lines drawn in women's division

An in-ring "Mella-bration" ceremony saw new SmackDown women's champion Carmella refer to her successful cash in last week of her Money in the Bank contract after 287 days as "the biggest moment in all of women's history." She also shot down the crowd's attempt of "you deserve it" chants by ripping them for jumping on the bandwagon. Carmella, who revealed her briefcase had been named Frankie and her new title is named Cleopatra, also threw to a video package highlighting her journey. Out came Charlotte Flair to criticize how the video lacked both "that chinless freak" (although James Ellsworth wasn't named) and footage of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce helping her to victory.

The Iconics soon followed to clown Flair and mock her complaints. "You're looking at the future," Kay said before Royce closed with, "and the future is iconic." The duo then attacked Flair until Becky Lynch ran in to help her best friend. A strong singles match ensued between Flair and Kay, who had the size to believably compete. Flair went on to produce a tapout via Figure Eight. After Carmella, who was on commentary, joined the Iconics in beating down the babyfaces, Asuka ran in to even the sides, take out the heels and officially signal her jump to SmackDown.

While the setup here may not look too differently on paper from the sour Welcoming Committee and Riott Squad angles that held down the women's division on the blue brand over the past year, the upgrade in talent here provided a noticeable edge. Not only did Carmella open with a funny and entertaining shtick, the irresistible duo of Kay and Royce present everything the brand needs in a heel presence that is main roster ready. As long as WWE can avoid lazy group booking and roll out some interesting singles feuds sooner than later, things might finally be looking up for the SmackDown women. Grade: B+

What else happened on SmackDown Live?

Jeff Hardy def. Shelton Benjamin via pinfall: Benjamin cut a pre-match promo saying his Twitter account was hacked on Monday when he wished "inspirational" tag team partner Chad Gable well on his move to Raw. "I no longer need Chad Gable. Correction -- I never needed Chad Gable," Benjamin said. "Chad Gable needs me." After Benjamin mentioned that he challenged Paige to send him "big competition," Randy Orton's music hit. For an unexplained reason, Orton stopped halfway down the aisle and Hardy ran past to replace him. Armed with the United States title he won from Jinder Mahal last night on Raw, Hardy returned to the blue brand by closing out a solid two-segment match with a Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb for the 1-2-3.



The Miz pushes SmackDown debut to next week : In what first appeared to be a backstage selfie promo, Miz trolled the Providence crowd by turning his camera to show he was in his Los Angeles home alongside Maryse and their new daughter. He closed by telling Daniel Bryan that "I will kick your ass" if he trolls Miz on Twitter again.



: In what first appeared to be a backstage selfie promo, Miz trolled the Providence crowd by turning his camera to show he was in his Los Angeles home alongside Maryse and their new daughter. He closed by telling Daniel Bryan that "I will kick your ass" if he trolls Miz on Twitter again. Harper def. Jey Uso via pinfall: In a surprisingly brief match with an abrupt finish, Harper utilized a distraction from his partner Rowan to finish off Uso following a clothesline on the ring apron. A beatdown from the Bludgeon Brothers continued on both Usos until they picked up their mallets and threatened to use them. Out came Naomi, the real-life wife of Jimmy Uso, who was successful in her tear-filled please for them to stop.



No victory can satisfy The #BludgeonBrothers' desire to absolutely DECIMATE the competition! #SDLivepic.twitter.com/y58ieJi5vd — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018

Samoa Joe def. Sin Cara via submission: In his SmackDown debut, Joe made it a quick night inside the ring with a stiff knee to the face and a Coquina Clutch to produce the tap. He followed with yet another strong promo claiming every overrated member of SmackDown has had it easy accepting handouts before his arrival. Joe arrogantly claimed he will be the man to put Bryan to sleep, defang Orton and both emasculate and decimate Styles. He closed by saying he still plans to shred and put out to pasture Roman Reigns after Brock Lesnar is done with him. "Believe that."

