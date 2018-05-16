WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Nakamura wins stipulation, Money in the Bank qualifiers

As the current WWE European tour continues, SmackDown Live emanated from London Tuesday night just as Raw did on Monday. On this week's edition of SmackDown, we learned of two more participants in the respective Money in the Bank matches as we inch toward the pay-per-view, as well as who earns the right to choose the stipulation for the WWE championship match at the event.

Shinsuke Nakamura gets the advantage over AJ Styles

Prior to the non-title match that was announced Monday night during Raw, both Styles and Nakamura cut backstage promos to hype the bout up. Styles ran down potential matches he could pick and said there's no way Nakamura defeats him in the house that he built, while Nakamura again toyed with Renee Young for a bit over his ability to speak English and predicted victory over the champion via repeated knees to the face.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. AJ Styles via pinfall: After what may have been the best match these two have had to this point in their feud, Nakamura finally secured a win over the champ. Nakamura feigned being hit with a low blow which led to Styles arguing with the referee. From there, Nakamura nailed Styles with an exploder suplex followed by a Kinshasa for the victory. Per the stipulation of the match, Nakamura will now decide what type of match will go down between these rivals next month at Money in the Bank for the WWE championship. That stipulation was not made official on the show.

Once the match was announced on Monday with the reward attached to it, it was more than safe to assume the heel Nakamura was going to come away with the victory to gain the advantage. This was the best in-ring showing of the entire feud thus far, but that doesn't remove the fact that it's dragged on just a little too long. Hopefully, whatever stipulation is eventually added to the match will add the slightest bit of intrigue to pull some fans back in. Grade: B

Two more Money in the Bank qualifiers

The New Day def. The Bar via pinfall: Xavier Woods scored the pinfall on Cesaro after connecting with an elbow drop from the top rope. Now, the popular trio needs to decide which member will represent them in the Money in the Bank ladder match, which of course could provide for some interesting television in the near future.

Becky Lynch def. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose via submission: In a match that was booked earlier in the show by general manager Paige, Lynch earned her spot in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match after making Rose tap to the Dis-Arm-Her. The continuing story of Paige refusing to show favoritism toward her former Absolution proteges remains intriguing and a story I, personally, want to see play out.

There is only one member of The New Day to represent the group in this match, and that man is unquestionably Big E. It's been clear he's in need of a major singles push for some time, and we'll find out sooner or later whether WWE makes the right decision in that regard. As for the women's side, Lynch was a solid choice as she's been incredibly misused on SmackDown for some time now. Running with the hope that Big E is the New Day member entering the match to shine on his own, then we have two amazing choices for the upcoming ladder matches. Grade: A

What else happened on SmackDown?

Daniel Bryan tears apart Big Cass: Bryan began this week's SmackDown by addressing his Money in the Bank qualifying match loss to Rusev last week. Cass made his way out and proceeded to mock Bryan, even going so far as to say Brie Bella wears the pants in the family. Bryan snapped as he was being taunted in the ring and targeted the previously-injured leg of Cass before evading the referees attempting to pull him off and slapping on the Yes Lock. Officials were eventually able to stop the pain being inflicted by the former SmackDown GM and Cass retreated to the back with assistance. Should @BigCassWWE have thought twice about provoking @WWEDanielBryan in London?



