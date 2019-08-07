WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Roman Reigns' attacker, Kevin Owens gets taken out

The road to the "biggest party of the summer" is nearing its conclusion. Tuesday night's SmackDown Live in Detroit served as the final main roster go-home program ahead of the 2019 SummerSlam event this Sunday in Toronto. The stage is now set for what's traditionally the second-biggest event of the year in WWE, and on Tuesday night, we tied up one big loose end that has consumed the company over the course of this past week.

Amid capping off the builds for the matches we already know are taking place at SummerSlam, the premier angle in WWE over the past week leading into the show has been: Who exactly has it out for Roman Reigns in the form of the attacks, the most recent of which took place just 24 hours ago on Raw? We received our answer on Tuesday night, though arriving at that destination just led to a little more frustration surrounding the manner in which this journey has been constructed.

Let's have a look now at everything that went down on the go-home episode of SmackDown.

Reigns' mystery attacker revealed

Reigns gave an exclusive interview to Kayla Braxton backstage amid all the chaos that's been surrounding him the past week with this mystery attacker. He referenced everything he's been through this past year in battling leukemia, but this situation is different because he doesn't know who or what is attacking him. When asked who he thinks is behind the attacks, he first apologized to Samoa Joe for his name being unfairly dragged through the mud before promising that he would indeed find out who the culprit is on Tuesday night.

The New Day def. Daniel Bryan & Rowan via disqualification: The main event match of the night reached its conclusion after Rowan used the steel steps on Big E on the outside. Bryan and Rowan then proceeded to beat down both Big E and Xavier Woods in the ring.

During the post-match beatdown, Reigns was shown backstage entering the male locker room. He told everyone to clear out except for Buddy Murphy. Reigns let Murphy know that, like all of us noticed at the end of SmackDown last week, he knows that he was in the area of the forklift incident. Murphy swore that he didn't do it before he got arrogant with Reigns by saying even if he did know who did it, he wouldn't tell him. Reigns then brutalized Murphy all over the locker room until he gave up the answer: Rowan. When Reigns asked if it was both Bryan and Rowan, Murphy admitted he only witnessed Rowan at the scene, not Bryan. The camera panned back to the ring where both Bryan and Rowan were watching this all unfold on the Titantron as the show went off the air.

This is a tough one. Look, I have every right to be optimistic -- and so should everyone else -- that a Bryan-Reigns feud will be incredible to watch play out over time, especially the matches these two are capable of having. But the journey to get to this point has been nothing short of a mess, for lack of a better term. And now, just five days before SummerSlam, we're still leaving a bit if doubt as to whether Bryan is even involved or if his earth-loving buddy Rowan simply went rogue. This angle should have commenced much earlier than last week, been executed better and we should be gearing up for the first Reigns vs. Bryan match of the program this Sunday. Instead, five days out, we're left with ... whatever this is. We need to just fast forward to Bryan explaining why he's the mastermind behind this so we can move long with the program. Grade: D

Shane McMahon batters Kevin Owens

Five days before their featured match at SummerSlam, McMahon was the guest on this week's "Kevin Owens Show." Owens interrupted McMahon's signature introduction from Greg Hamilton before asking McMahon to put his career on the line this Sunday as well. McMahon refused the request, then ran down all the different manners in which Owens could lose the match and subsequently his job this Sunday so he can finally be rid of him. Owens tried to bait McMahon into adding the stipulation once more by telling him that he has no balls, but instead of taking the bait, McMahon suggested they give everyone a preview of what's about to happen at SummerSlam. Elias was out through the crowd to help McMahon, and while Owens was able to get the better of him with a Stunner on the announce table, McMahon eventually got the upper hand. He stomped on Owens repeatedly before dumping the table onto him, trapping him between the table and the barrier. McMahon finished the beating by setting up a chair in front of Owens' face and delivering a running dropkick and telling him that he's done on Sunday.

Traditional booking here with the heel getting the best of the babyface with just days left until their match at one of the most important pay-per-views of the year in an attempt to cast doubt as to whether Owens can overcome the odds. It was also a nice touch to not have McMahon take the bait from Owens and put his own career on the line because ... hell, why should he if he doesn't have to? The beating was well done, too, and really drove the point home of McMahon having aces in his back pocket such as the likes of Elias or even Drew McIntyre. Still, you can't shake the feeling that the anti-establishment babyface vs. evil authority figure has already run its course, and after Owens presumably wins on Sunday, these two should just go their separate ways immediately. Grade: C+

What else happened on SmackDown?

Charlotte Flair cut an-in ring promo to kickoff SmackDown where she again called out Trish Stratus for quitting the business to start a family because she wouldn't be able to hack it with the women of today. She went to cut to a career highlights package of herself, but instead, the package was hijacked with highlights of Stratus' Hall of Fame career. The former eight-time women's champion emerged, and after quoting the late Harley Race, simply told Flair, "You're not me!" Flair fired back by promising Stratus that she will make her bow to the queen on Sunday, which earned her a stiff slap across the face. Instead of a brawl ensuing, though, Flair merely smirked and walked up the ramp.

A "Firefly Funhouse" segment aired where Bray Wyatt questioned Finn Balor for asking "The Fiend" to show up to his doorstep at SummerSlam. As images of "The Fiend" flashed on the screen, Wyatt said that after he's hurt for so long, it's time for Balor to hurt and "The Fiend" is coming for him at SummerSlam.