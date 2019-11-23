WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Roman Reigns invites Survivor Series chaos, The Fiend strikes

SmackDown on Friday night served as the go-home show for the Survivor Series pay-per-view, and for the most part, gave WWE fans more of the same with the NXT and Raw locker rooms invading in predictable fashion. But the scale of the "final battle" was large enough to get some excitement going ahead toward one of the traditional "big four" WWE pay-per-views.

SmackDown will, ultimately, need to find a higher gear to slip into with main events and brand-specific feuds eventually, and another Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns confrontation wasn't likely to get anyone excited. But, for the time being, the focus across all three brands is NXT vs. SmackDown vs. Raw. Next week should represent a new direction for the blue brand.

Let's take a look now at what went down inside Chicago's Allstate Arena.

Roman Reigns 'opens the door' for invasion

At the start of the show, team captains Reigns and Sasha Banks talked to the SmackDown locker room and "opened the door" for NXT and Raw to invade. That would be what led to the wild brawl between locker rooms to close the show after the night's main event.

King Corbin, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler def. Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali & Shorty G via pinfall after Corbin hit Ali wth Deep Six. Roode shoved Ali off the top rope, launching him into the Deep Six from Corbin for the finish. Following the match, Corbin grabbed his scepter and was about to hit Ali with it before Reigns hit him with a spear. At that moment, Seth Rollins' music hit before Team Raw came to the ring through the crowd.

Rollins and Reigns engaged in a fight before Raw and Smackdown began to brawl it out. After a few moments of wild battling, Shawn Michaels and Triple H led the NXT troops to the entryway in a military vehicle. After Triple H signaled for the NXT locker room to attack, the show went off the air with all three brands battling. There was a briefly teased moment with Braun Strowman and Keith Lee in the ring together, but fans will likely have to wait until Sunday to get the big man payoff.

The build to Survivor Series has had some really big highs, even if the "brand supremacy" deal is tiring. Seeing the go-home show end with a full-on locker room brawl was the only way things could come to a close ahead of Survivor Series. Some steam has been lost seeing invasions three times a week for several consecutive weeks, but it's still a little exciting to see interactions fans have never experienced. Nothing about this changed the game, but nothing felt off -- except for another SmackDown main event that lacked any real importance. Grade: B-

Daniel Bryan summons 'The Fiend'

Daniel Bryan's mission for the night was to summon "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Bryan said he was not there to chant "YES!" nor to lecture the crowd about climate change before telling Wyatt to come to the ring and talk face-to-face. The lights briefly went out, only to come back on with no sign of Wyatt. The Miz, however, did come to the ring. hE claimed he had to "hold back" after Bryan disrespected him last week before saying he would slap Bryan this week, which he did before the show went to commercial break.

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz ended in a no contest following interference from "The Fiend". As Bryan and Miz renewed their years-old rivalry, hitting the usual highs of their matches, the lights went out again. This time, when they came back on, "The Fiend" was seated in the corner of the ring. As he rose, Bryan attempted to let loose with an attack, only to run into a Mandible Claw as the show went to commercial break.

The Miz's involvement in the situation between Bryan and Wyatt felt a little off last week, and this week was more of that. Miz is filling the role of "guy who lets Bryan have a match" since Wyatt isn't a week-to-week character. Where Wyatt felt special for a while, being someone who pops up and locks in a Mandible Claw on his current feud partner is starting to get old. This didn't feel like the big punch the Survivor Series match needed, but it was -- as predictable as it is -- what was expected. Grade: C+

What else happened on SmackDown?

Rhea Ripley def. Sasha Banks & Charlotte Flair via pinfall with a crucifix pin on Flair. Prior to the match, Banks' call to Team Raw with her crew by her side was answered by Flair and her troops, and soon after, Ripley and the four other women who will presumably also be in action on Sunday -- Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox -- joined the fold. A brawl broke out, and the match between the captains soon followed. Banks and Nikki Cross got into it at ringside, despite being teammates, leading to a Flair moonsault from the top rope onto Banks and Ripley which bloodied Flair's nose and/or mouth in the process. The match was interrupted by a second commercial break just minutes after the first, but the action stayed well-paced. Ripley got the pin on Flair as she was trying to lock in the Figure Eight on Banks, taking the win for NXT. As NXT left for the back, Team Raw and Team SmackDown engaged in a wild brawl.

