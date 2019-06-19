WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Stomping Grounds anticipation heightens on strong go-home show

Thankfully, it may be time to put the stain and pain of WWE's latest trip to Saudi Arabia in the rearview mirror. For the second straight night, the go-home episode previewing Sunday's inaugural Stomping Grounds pay-per-view show correctly succeeded in doing its job of building anticipation. During a post-WrestleMania stretch of fallen ratings and lazy storytelling, this was nothing short of an oasis in the desert.

Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live saw WWE present a fast-paced two hours that was actually heavy on cohesion. No, there certainly weren't any monster reveals or major swerves, save for a title change late in the show. There also didn't need to be. By avoiding the crutch of their predictable main roster tropes, WWE gave viewers a reason to be interested in finding out what happens next come Sunday.

Kingston, Rollins stand tall entering Stomping Grounds

SmackDown opened with Dolph Ziggler interrupting a promo from The New Day to complain that Kofi Kingston isn't deserving of being WWE champion. He also warned that Kingston is nothing without his teammates who won't have his back inside the steel cage during Sunday's title bout.

Dolph Ziggler def. Xavier Woods via pinfall following a stiff super kick while the New Day member was caught up in the ropes. The finish came after outside interference from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn forced the referee to eject everyone from ringside, including Kingston and Big E. Shortly after a tag team match later in the show (more on that below), universal champion Seth Rollins used a chair to beat down the B Team to follow through on his promise from Monday of assaulting anyone considering the special referee role at Stomping Grounds. Owens and Zayn complained outside to a late-arriving Shane McMahon and were given a main event match to deal with their issues.

Kofi Kingston & Seth Rollins def. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn via pinfall in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Kingston recorded an instant pin on Zayn by connecting with a Trouble in Paradise. Late in the match, Rollins connected with a stomp on McIntyre to complete the sweet of the two falls. Kingston and Rollins hoisted their respective titles after the match as Brock Lesnar adviser Paul Heyman smiled while watching on a backstage monitor.

Don't look now, but WWE has decided to try again creatively with the backbone storyline of Tuesday's show being the perfect example of coherent storytelling across multiple angles. No, this wasn't quite Shakespeare, but it was apparent by the attention to detail in the tiny areas that there was real effort expelled to make sure everything made sense. Sad to say, but that's a great improvement. Tuesday's episode successfully weaved together multiple stars from both brands without convoluting the build to Sunday's biggest matches. Not only did Ziggler open the show by building his heat in a finish of Woods that was nothing short of a message regarding what he plans to do to Kingston, the main event perfectly presented the synergy of a looming Heyman to remind that Lesnar can spoil the title reigns of either victorious babyface should he chose to. Call me old school, but it just felt good again after the scripted abomination of the last few months to know they still care. Grade: B+

What else happened on SmackDown Live?

Bayley suffered a beating during "A Moment of Bliss" thanks to the presence of Nikki Cross. From a storyline standpoint, Alexa Bliss played things perfectly ahead of her shot at Bayley's SmackDown women's title. Not only did she continue her brainwashed manipulation of Cross as her sidekick, she caused Bayley to lose her cool with an honest rant meant to expose her as a fraud who peaked in NXT and is jealous that Bliss is living out the main roster career that Bayley always wanted. Bayley finally snapped to attack her before succumbing to Cross' distraction as Bliss gained revenge in a red-hot segment.

