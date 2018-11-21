WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The new Daniel Bryan, Charlotte Flair reprimanded
The new characters of Bryan and Flair took steps forward on Tuesday night
SmackDown Live was swept at Survivor Series this past Sunday night in Los Angeles -- well, on the main card it was, at least. But if you were to ask many fans coming out of the show who the two stars were they were intrigued by the most from either brand coming out of the event, there's a fairly solid chance the answer you'd receive would include two members of the blue brand: WWE champion Daniel Bryan and Charlotte Flair, two competitors on SmackDown who have exhibited some new attitudes over the course of the past week in one form or another.
Tuesday night, the focus of SmackDown was Bryan and Flair elaborating on their actions from the past week.
Meet the new Daniel Bryan
Bryan made his way out to the ring, and just like Sunday at Survivor Series, mocked the crowd at the top of the ramp by teasing the "YES!" chant before pulling back. As he was making his entrance, it was announced that AJ Styles will get his rematch at TLC on Dec. 16.
The WWE champion said he committed an act of betrayal three years ago when he announced his retirement and gave up on his dreams. The difference between he and these people is that he does not accept failure. Bryan said he realized his mistake, learned his lesson and decided to fight. Bryan detailed all he went through to get back to the ring -- psychiatrists, hyperbaric chambers where he could collect his thoughts, etc. -- and what a miracle it was for him to return to action. He remembered hearing the loudest "YES!" chants he had ever heard upon his return. But he noticed over time that the fans had really chosen to move on. They decided to chant "AJ Styles." Bryan said when the referee was down last week in the WWE title match against Styles, his dreams that were programmed in the hyperbaric chamber that helped his healing took over, and he was compelled to "kick AJ Styles in the balls." He explained that he didn't need to beat Brock Lesnar on Sunday at Survivor Series to win; he was victorious by letting Lesnar beat the weakness out of him.
Bryan concluded by declaring that the old Daniel Bryan and the Yes Movement is dead; this is now the new Daniel Bryan. He went to the ringside area and whispered to ring announcer Greg Hamilton to announce him as the "new Daniel Bryan," which Hamilton did as Bryan raised the WWE title over his head while standing on the announce table.
It didn't take long to see that Bryan is ready to have the time of his life with his new heel character, as this promo on Tuesday night was the perfect way to kick this new journey off. The digs at the fans were necessary given the turn, of course, but the explanation of his loss to Lesnar on Sunday actually being a positive for Bryan moving forward as it beat the weakness out of him was very well done. This new heel version of Bryan has some serious potential to provide some entertaining feuds in 2019 should he get past Styles at TLC as we all assume he will. Grade: A-
Charlotte Flair just wants to fight
Flair began this week's edition of SmackDown, just two days removed from the malicious post-match beating she put on Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey. Amid chants of "thank you" from the crowd, Flair said she was proud of what she did at Survivor Series before she taunted Rousey through the camera. She said she enjoyed every single second of the beating, and that it was for every one of the girls in the SmackDown locker room -- especially SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch. She promised Lynch she'd deliver punishment like that to Rousey, and the Raw women's champ ended up bowing down to the queen.
General manager Paige made her way out. She told Flair that she had no reason to apologize for what she did at Survivor Series, and she actually quite enjoyed it. Paige referenced what Rousey said on Monday night where she vowed to find Flair, who shot back that if Rousey gets in her business at TLC, she'll have no issue stomping her neck over and over in a chair once again because no one is gonna stop her. However, for as much as Paige enjoyed what happened to Rousey, she levied a fine of $100,000 for putting her hands on the referees during the attack. The IIconics then interrupted, taunting Flair on their way to the ring. Flair eventually lost it, and said that one of them would be the next Rousey.
Charlotte Flair def. Billie Kay via pinfall: Flair got a quick win over Kay following a Natural Selection. She was not done there, though. After the win, Flair took the mic and challenged Peyton Royce to a match. Royce was hesitant at first, but finally entered the ring after some urging from Kay.
Charlotte Flair def. Peyton Royce via disqualification: The second match came to an end when Kay interfered by attacking Flair from behind. They tried to take advantage of the numbers game, but Flair easily disposed of both IIconics on the outside. Flair stood on the announce table, extended her arms and told everyone to bow down.
Maybe I'm in the minority here, maybe I'm not. But to me, personally, this wreaks of creative just handing off what was meant for the red-hot Lynch to Flair. She was fined by the authority figure, took on two opponents in one night and subsequently wiped those opponents out in a brutal manner by herself on the outside before standing tall -- all of which here are things we would associate with the SmackDown women's champ before she was sidelined with injury. I guess we won't know for sure until the champ is ready to make her way back, but for right now, it'll grow increasingly more difficult to accept Flair as the resident badass of the WWE women's division. Grade: D+
What else happened on SmackDown?
- The Bryant Brothers (two jobbers) def. The Miz & Shane McMahon via pinfall: Shane McMahon was the advertised guest on Miz TV, where he was slated to give an address following the "sweep" at Survivor Series -- which never happened. Miz actually asked McMahon to team up with him seeing that they collectively make up the "best in the world," and he went to Paige earlier in the night to get them a bout for tonight. With McMahon in street clothes, Miz was hit with a surprise small package from Dane Bryant as he was getting a little too cocky.
- New Day def. The Bar & Big Show via pinfall in a Thanksgiving Feast Fight: Big E got the pinfall after he inserted his fist into a turkey and connected with a punch to Sheamus. Afterwards, New Day thrashed Cesaro with most of the Thanksgiving food in the ring to end the customary pre-Thanksgiving food segment.
- Asuka & Naomi def. Mandy Rose & Mandy Rose via submission: Deville made a blind tag on Rose who didn't realize it had occurred. The two had some words over the confusion, and Deville was hit with a kick from Asuka that was meant for Rose. Asuka then made Deville tap to the Asuka Lock for the win.
- Randy Orton def. Rey Mysterio via pinfall: Mysterio went for the baseball slide to the outside, but Orton was able to catch him with the RKO on the floor. Orton shoved Mysterio back into the ring, lifting him up by the mask and revealing his face before hitting another RKO for the victory. Orton went outside to grab a chair, which he wrapped around the neck of Mysterio and shoved him into the ring post. As Mysterio fell to the ground, the mask fell off completely and, of course, it ended up in the hands of Orton who had a new trophy in his hand as SmackDown went off the air.
