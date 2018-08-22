WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Title change ends an uneven post-SummerSlam show

Two nights after WWE presented SummerSlam, its string of hot television booking resulted in the continuation of a few rivalries and a title change that closed this edition of SmackDown Live in dramatic fashion. While the show as a whole left a lot to be desired -- from one angle in particular -- the finish at least sent fans home on a positive note as they once again look forward to what WWE has in store over the coming weeks.

Let's take a look at what went down Tuesday night on SmackDown with some analysis and grades from the entire show, which once again emanated from Brooklyn, New York.

Title change ends a post-SummerSlam episode

Backstage earlier in the show, New Day was shown pumping itself up while Big E nursed a rib injury suffered on Sunday at SummerSlam. Simultaneously eating Chinese spare ribs, Big E mentioned that he would be unable to go in the rematch made for Tuesday after the Bludgeon Brothers forced a disqualification by utilizing their mallet in clear view of the refreee.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship (No Disqualification Match) -- New Day def. Bludgeon Brothers (c) via pinfall to win the titles: The pace of the match was tremendous with non-stop action throughout. Rowan pulled Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods down from the apron, allowing Harper to hit a suicide dive taking both out. Much of the action took place outside the ring with the Bludgeons dominating New Day due to their advantageous size and strength. The Bludgeons eventually set up a ladder elevated by two chairs and drove Kingston through it with a crucifix bomb, but he somehow kicked out at two.

In a further attempt to take out New Day, Harrper pumped up Rowan with slaps to the face, but Rowan failed to execute a double spear of New Day and instead threw himself into the ringside barricade. Back in the ring with a two-on-one advantage, Kingston used the Bludgeons' own mallet against Harper before drilling him with Trouble in Paradise. Kingston then placed Harper atop a table originally set up by the Bludgeons. Woods climbed the top rope and dove three-quarters of the way across the ring to nail an elbow drop and win the titles.

This is tough to grade. On one hand, the match included plenty of action, and we got a title change on TV, which is always a plus. On the other, the schmoz finish at SummerSlam was simply unacceptable for how unimaginative and unoriginal of a choice it was for a major pay-per-view. One has to assume WWE chose that booking to setup this rematch, but why would the company not have held the SummerSlam match last Tuesday and this match at SummerSlam? The title change is a good move because the Bludgeons were a disaster of a team, in my opinion, but putting New Day over on a Tuesday night as opposed to on a big show Sunday makes no sense whatsoever. Grade: C

Becky Lynch tries to explain her attack on Charlotte Flair

Two days after SummerSlam, Lynch hit the ring and immediately declared that she deserved to be the women's champion, but since the moment was stolen for her, Flair deserved the beating she received. While Lynch continued putting over that she deserved to be in Flair's spot, she asked the fans if they were really with her. Despite fans chanting for Lynch the entire time, she criticized them for actually cheering for Flair after she "stole" the title from her. Lynch then said she deserved to be considered the "greatest superstar of all-time" but is instead considered an afterthought and that a few nights of praise from fans was not enough to make her believe they actually care for her. While watching the referee count 1-2-3 for Flair, Lynch explained that she has "never seen anything more clearly in my life. I knew in that moment that my so-called best friend had been holding me back ... and stolen my spotlight."

Fans continued trying to get behind Lynch, but WWE clearly has her firmly committed to a heel role as she continued to dis the fans and stand against their praise. "This was supposed to be my time, my opportunity, my turn to be champion, and not because any of you decided that Becky Lynch finally deserves it. No, no, no, because I say I deserve it. Because I say I'm the best. And there's not a woman on this roster or a person in this arena or any of you watching at home that can tell me different." After Lynch finished that line, Flair's music hit to a chorus of boos. Light chants began for Lynch as the two brawled in and around the ring. Paige hit the stage and called the entire women's division out to separate the two with the heels holding Flair back and the faces holding Lynch back.

What. A. Disaster. Lynch's promo was well-executed, but absolutely no one in the arena had any desire to boo her as a heel nor cheer Flair as a face. It's stunning how wrong WWE got this angle considering Lynch is the most-over female face on either roster -- including Ronda Rousey on Raw. The post-match attack at SummerSlam was fine, but Lynch attempting to bury fans that have clearly been cheering her for years was nonsensical. Flair is in danger of moving into Roman Reigns territory as a talented superstar being pushed as a face instead of another (Daniel Bryan) who fans actually want to get behind. The motivation of heels does not have to be accurate, but it does need to make sense. This did not. Just awful. Grade: D

The Miz-Daniel Bryan saga continues

Opening the show with Maryse by his side, The Miz feigned as if he was retiring only to instead announce his "retirement ... of ever facing Daniel Bryan again." He put over that it only took one of his punches (with brass knuckles) to beat Bryan, who punched him over 100 times in the fight, before promoting his reality show. Bryan's music immediately hit, but every time Miz attempted to speak, Bryan took a few steps toward the ring and yelled "coward!" Miz responded by declaring that Bryan will never get another opportunity to fight or best him, but Bryan promised he would expose Miz for what he really is, "a wannabe Hollywood star cosplaying as a professional wrestler."

It was at that moment that Maryse grabbed the mic from Miz and referred to Bryan as "Daniel Bella," leading Brie Bella's music to hit; she immediately stormed the ring and punched Miz in the face as Maryse bailed and Bryan clotheslined his rival over the top rope. Bryan then announced that SmackDown Live general manager Paige has already booked a mixed tag team match for Hell in a Cell with the couples squaring off against one another. After the commercial break, Miz was furious with Paige backstage, but she refused to hear his complaints and confirmed the match.

The segment was fine, but it's completely fair to question whether this match is either necessary or appropriate for this feud. Bryan lost to Miz one-on-one, so what will a mixed tag team victory actually accomplish here? Considering the next major pay-per-view is Survivor Series (a brand vs. brand affair), this may wind up a trilogy that ends one-on-one in Australia in October. And that would certainly be an unfortunate conclusion to a feud that had an opportunity to be a major WrestleMania match. Grade: C

What else happened on SmackDown Live?