WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Women state their main event case ahead of TLC PPV

With just five days to go until the final WWE pay-per-view event of 2018, TLC, SmackDown Live in Las Vegas on Tuesday night served as the main roster go-home offering. While there is an absurd number of matches on the card this Sunday, without a doubt everyone is looking forward to the triple threat TLC clash for the SmackDown women's title featuring Becky Lynch defending against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. With that bout looming right ahead, the main event of SmackDown on Tuesday provided us a small preview in the form of a WrestleMania 34 rematch, while also reminding us all what Sunday's main event should be.

Asuka stands tall before TLC

Asuka def. Charlotte Flair via disqualification: While it wasn't quite as good as their WrestleMania 34 bout, Flair and Asuka put on another fantastic bout. Flair was trapped in the Asuka Lock and escaped to the floor with Asuka clinging to her back. From there, it was shades of Survivor Series as Flair snapped once again, finding a kendo stick underneath the ring and nailing Asuka with it to cause the DQ. Flair then turned her attention with the stick to Lynch -- who was sitting ringside scouting her opponents -- who eventually fired back to get her hands on the weapon and beat down her opponents. As the chaos continued to ensue, Asuka eventually found herself in possession of the kendo stick and proceeded to violently abuse both Flair and Lynch with it. Asuka stood tall five days before TLC on top of the announce table to close the show.

I'm not entirely sure what the match order is for TLC on Sunday, but the only aspect I truly care about is that this triple threat match goes on last. Given the TLC stipulation and the three incredibly-talented women involved, this has the opportunity to run away with match of the night honors, thus deserving the main event slot in San Jose. As for tonight, a fantastic job was done to end the show of reminding everyone that the "Empress of Tomorrow" is anything but a mere third wheel in the match. This one, for lack of a better description, is going to be so much fun come Sunday. Grade: A

Daniel Bryan welcomes a newcomer

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan kicked things off on the TLC go-home edition of SmackDown. Prior to his scheduled match with 205 Live star Mustafa Ali, Bryan took the mic and said he wanted to apologize to actual sheep because they don't deserve to be compared to the fans as he did last week. The champion said the people aren't really sheep, rather they're more like parasites in that they take and take and take while giving nothing in return. Again, Bryan reiterated that the old Daniel Bryan is dead, as is the Yes Movement. Bryan said that he will crush Styles' dreams of becoming champion once again at TLC, and at the end of the night, the champion will still be the new Daniel Bryan.

Ali interrupted Bryan as he was running down the fans for being stupid. Bryan told Ali he knows they're supposed to have a match but invited him in the ring to talk first. Bryan complimented Ali and told him he actually sees a lot of himself in him. The WWE champ said they don't have to compete in the match tonight because the fans really don't care, as they're too consumed with their mindless consumption; the fans ultimately don't deserve to see the match. Ali questioned Bryan about what has happened to him. He explained how all the 205 Live superstars looked up to him, while wondering again what happened to the old Bryan -- who would love to fight. And that's what Ali is here to do: fight. In a strange turn, Bryan pegged Ali about what kind of car he drives, to which Ali replied an SUV because he has a family. Bryan slapped Ali across the face and the match was on.

Daniel Bryan def. Mustafa Ali via submission: After Ali whiffed on the inverted 450 splash attempt, Bryan began working his knee and eventually made him tap to the heel hook for the victory. Following the bout, Bryan mugged Ali at the top of the ramp, repeatedly stomping his head into the floor before slapping on the heel hook one more time -- a clear message to Styles entering Sunday.

In a backstage interview later in the night, Styles said no one wants to beat the hell out of Bryan more than him. He's counting down the minutes until he can get his hands on the champion. This isn't the new Daniel Bryan -- this is the real Daniel Bryan. But there's only one AJ Styles.

Fans have yearned for the talented Ali to flash his skills on the main roster for a while now, and this was the perfect setting to formally introduce him to the world. Bryan did a fantastic job on the microphone of putting him over by not dismissing him, rather admitting that he knows exactly who he is while complimenting his skills. In the ring, Ali, of course, passed with flying colors and hopefully he impressed enough people to become a regular in the big time. While it's great that Ali got the chance to shine, Bryan's rivalry with Styles seems to be almost regressing in interest as TLC gets closer. As I've said previously, I don't believe we'll get the full brunt of this Bryan heel turn until he moves on to his next feud once Styles gets his obligatory rematch on Sunday. Grade: B

What else happened on SmackDown?