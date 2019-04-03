WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: WrestleMania 35 contract signing, Orton vs. Styles heats up

We've now concluded the final weekly television stop on the Road to WrestleMania 35. Tuesday night's edition of SmackDown Live served as the main roster go-home offering before the biggest event of the year is set to take place this Sunday inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Without question, the blue brand has provided the most interesting watch along the WrestleMania 35 journey -- from giving us the rise of Becky Lynch, to SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair less than two weeks prior to the biggest main event in history, to the Miz-Shane McMahon feud, to the dream encounter between AJ Styles and Randy Orton. But few will argue that SmackDown has provided us with anything better than the emergence of Kofi Kingston: No. 1 contender to the WWE championship at WrestleMania. All that was left just five days away from Sunday's event was to make it official in the middle of the ring, and that was the lasting image we received from SmackDown as we head into WrestleMania 35.

Let's take a look at everything that went down on Tuesday's go-home edition of SmackDown.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week. And be sure to listen to our audio interview with Triple H ahead of WrestleMania 35 below.

Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan make it official

Raw lead announcer Michael Cole was in the ring to moderate the official contract signing for the WWE championship match at WrestleMania. Amid loud, alternating chants for Kingston, Bryan said he's again out here to educate the masses and is about to teach everyone an important life lesson: do not be complacent the way Kingston has been. Bryan accused Kingston of simply being a bystander in his own life as everyone -- New Day included -- tried to push him to the top. The WWE champion said he's been in Kingston's shoes before; the same way they chanted "YES!" for him is the same way they chant "KOFI!" now. He told Kingston to soak it all in because this is the best it's gonna be.

Kingston shot up from his chair and said it's time he educates Bryan. The WWE title challenger told Bryan he doesn't know a damn thing about him, and he's observed Bryan along the way. Kingston said it's OK that he's never had a one-on-one chance at the WWE title in 11 years because it's all led to this moment. He can tell Bryan is scared, with the mind games that he's trying to play. Kingston finished by saying that Bryan knows how this all ends -- with him becoming the WWE champion. He then put pen to paper to finally make it official as the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 35 went off the air.

This was a simple segment to give one final jolt into arguably the best overall WrestleMania 35 feud, but really, that's all it needed to be given the incredible roller coaster journey it's been to this point. Kingston emotionally pouring his heart out one final time on television before he gets the chance he's earned over the course of his career was masterfully pulled off. All that's left now is to witness this 11-year journey culminate in the WWE title shot. Whether Kingston gets that shining moment as WWE champion on Sunday remains to be seen, but regardless, no one will ever forget viewing the way this has all evolved on Tuesday nights over the past few weeks. Grade: A

Randy Orton and AJ Styles get more personal

The WrestleMania go-home edition of SmackDown on Tuesday began with an edition of the "Kevin Owens Show," with special guests Orton and Styles. Owens began by asking Orton whether he was proud of ruining the match between Styles and Kurt Angle last week, and he said he was happy to save the fans from having to watch the match. Styles immediately clapped back by trolling Orton for having only learned one move (the RKO) throughout his entire tenure with the company. Orton then again pointed out, as he has previously, that while Styles was toiling around the independent scene, he has been consistently appearing at WrestleMania every year.

Things took a heated turn at this point when Styles acknowledged that, yes, Orton has been in WWE for nearly a decade -- but he's also failed multiple drug tests during that time. Not to be outdone during this entertaining verbal sparring session, Orton told Styles that since John Cena left for Hollywood, "you've assumed the role of corporate b*tch." At this stage, without uttering a word, Owens simply sat up out of his chair and left the ring, knowing what was coming next. Orton and Styles then brawled in the ring, with Orton nailing the RKO as Styles attempted the Phenomenal Forearm off the ropes to stand tall to end the opening segment.

This whole "WWE veteran vs. indie darling" card has been played before, but the reality is that Styles and Orton are the two perfect pieces to truly make the angle work to perfection with their resumes. The worked-shoot nature of this program makes it all the more fascinating as the personal barbs being traded continue to hit home with those that have extensive knowledge of both men and their respective careers. You could even make the argument that this angle could have been given even longer to play out, but who knows, depending on the outcome this Sunday, Orton and Styles may have the opportunity to further this feud. The only question leading into Sunday is: If they gave the RKO off the Phenomenal Forearm spot away to finish this opening segment on Tuesday, what jaw-dropping spot could possibly be on tap for MetLife Stadium? Grade: A-

What else happened on SmackDown?